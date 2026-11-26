India on Thursday presented its roadmap to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for its 2036 Olympic bid and discussed Ahmedabad's preparedness, funding strategy and legacy planning.

Indian delegation, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and IOA president PT Usha, during the presentation to IOC. (IOA) more less

The Indian delegation, in a virtual meeting with the IOC's Future Host Commission, also informed about the "strong anti-doping measures" taken to curb the menace, it was learnt.

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The Indian delegation was represented by IOA president PT Usha and CEO Raghuram Iyer. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and senior officials from the Union and Gujarat governments were also present to provide an overview of India's 2036 Games plans to the IOC's Future Host Commission. IOC member from India, Nita Ambani, and PV Sindhu, chairperson of the IOA Athletes' Commission, were also part of the virtual interaction.

The half-an-hour presentation showcased India's vision and proposed roadmap for hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The presentation covered Ahmedabad's push to develop sports infrastructure as the city prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, proposed venue development plans and the long-term vision for delivering the Games.

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{{^usCountry}} The support extended by the city, state and central governments was also highlighted. India also projected its experience of hosting major international sporting events and the number of such events currently being organised in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The support extended by the city, state and central governments was also highlighted. India also projected its experience of hosting major international sporting events and the number of such events currently being organised in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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"With the city set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the development of world-class sporting venues and supporting infrastructure was highlighted as a key part of India’s preparations for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. This was an opportunity for the Commission to hear directly from the project leaders about their vision for the Games, the anticipated legacy and impact, and the long-term local, regional and national development plans," the IOA said in a statement.

Athlete development plans

The IOC panel sought to know about India plans for athlete development and to make India a multi-sporting nation. Developments in para-sports, sustainability measures at venues and what hosting the Olympic Games would mean for the country, also came up for discussion during the interactive session.

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"It was a positive meeting. We made a presentation of about 35 minutes and after that they had a few queries at a macro level regarding the city's preparedness, legacy planning, funding strategy, etc.," said IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer.

"They wanted to know about our athlete development plans for the Olympics and grassroots programmes. We told them about several ongoing schemes to nurture sports at the grassroots level and elite development programmes. The discussions were positive," Iyer added.

In response to queries related to para-sports, the smooth conduct of the World Para Athletics Championships in October last year was highlighted, along with the para-friendly infrastructure being built at SAI training centres, another official said.

The official added that "strong anti-doping measures" taken by India to curb the menace were highlighted during the interaction with IOC panel.

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India has been at the top of the world doping charts. World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Witold Bańka visited India in April this year and discussed with Indian authorities how stronger anti-doping measures could be put in place. Increased testing, educational programmes, and the launch of the 'Know Your Medicine' app for athletes are some of the measures taken for clean sports.

It was learnt that sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke about the overall development of the sports ecosystem and the government policies introduced to make sports a more holistic part of the country's development agenda.

India is in a continuous dialogue phase. The next phase of strategic dialogue, where some of these countries will move on, is expected to begin in March of next year. It will be followed by targeted dialogue with the host city.

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India is among seven countries involved in the 'Continuous Dialogue Process' with the IOC for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics. The other nations are Germany, Hungary, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Türkiye.

"It is still an early phase and based on these presentations and preparations with the technical aspects of the bid, countries will be selected for the strategic dialogue phase," said Iyer.