Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / IOC says its former president Jacques Rogge has died at 79
sports

IOC says its former president Jacques Rogge has died at 79

Jacques Rogge, the Olympic sailor and orthopedic surgeon from Belgium who led the International Olympic Committee as president for 12 years, has died.
AP | , Lausanne
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 10:24 PM IST
IOC says its former president Jacques Rogge has died at 79(TWITTER/IOC)

Jacques Rogge, the Olympic sailor and orthopedic surgeon from Belgium who led the International Olympic Committee as president for 12 years, has died. He was 79.

The IOC announced his death on Sunday without giving details. Rogge's health had visibly declined when he attended Olympic events since his presidency ended in 2013.

"First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being with athletes — and he transmitted this passion to everyone who knew him," said Thomas Bach, Rogge's successor as president, said in an IOC statement. "His joy in sport was infectious."

"He will be remembered particularly for championing youth sport and for inaugurating the Youth Olympic Games," Bach said.

Rogge represented Belgium in rugby and was a world champion in sailing. He competed in the Finn class at three Olympic Games from 1968 through 1976.

He led the European group of Olympic committees before being elected as the IOC's eighth president in 2001.

The IOC said the Olympic flag will be flown at half-mast for five days at Olympic House in Lausanne.

RELATED STORIES

Rogge leaves a wife, Anne, a son, a daughter and two grandchildren.

"Following a private family ceremony, a public memorial service will take place later in the year," the ICO said, "where members and friends of the Olympic Movement will be able to remember his life and his great contribution to sport."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international olympic committee
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bundesliga: Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Union Berlin to beat Gladbach 2-1

Asian youth boxing: Chamoli’s gold adds lustre to a humble Chandigarh family

Premier League: Spurs go top of after Son sinks Watford

Rasmus Højgaard fires 63 to win European Masters by 1 shot
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP