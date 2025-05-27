Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr? CR7's 'chapter is over' Instagram post sparks speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo's cryptic caption on his Instagram post on Monday sparked speculation that the legendary forward might be leaving Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot.(REUTERS)

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo posted a photo of himself in the Al-Nassr kit and suggested that ‘this chapter is over’.

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all," CR7 wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The post sparked speculation that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star might be heading elsewhere this summer to look for a new challenge. Many fans in the comments even suggested his next destination, with suggestions ranging from going to the MLS and returning to his boyhood club, Sporting Lisbon.

It is interesting to note that the Saudi Pro League season ended moments before the post. Al Nassr lost its final game to Al Fateh by a 3-2 score despite Cristiano Ronaldo giving them a lead in the first half. The team finished third in the table. So, is CR7 leaving, or was the chapter supposed to be the season? That's the million-dollar question at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in the January 2023 transfer window to play for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as the world's highest-paid footballer. Since then, he has played a total of 111 games for the club in all competitions and scored 99 goals. He also gave 19 assists during this time, taking his goal contribution per 90 minutes average to 1.06.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made 77 appearances for the club in the league, scoring 74 goals and creating 16 more for the team. He also lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup with the team in 2023, scoring a brace in the final against rivals Al Hilal.