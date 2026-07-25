Jenny Shin raced out to a five-shot lead halfway through the Women's Scottish Open on Friday at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire.

Jenny Shin breaks out to 5-shot lead at Women's Scottish Open

The 33-year-old from South Korea began the day tied for the lead with Lauren Coughlin. Shin proceeded to shoot a 5-under-par 67, which turned out to be the low round of the day, to rise to 11-under 133.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Germany's Esther Henseleit is a distant second at 6 under following a round of 68. South Korea's A Lim Kim sits in third place at 5 under, and Coughlin struggled to a 74 to drop into a tie for fourth at 4 under with Japan's Erika Hara and a pair of Thai players who shot 69, Patty Tavatanakit and Pajaree Anannarukarn.

A veteran on tour, Shin's only LPGA victory came 10 years ago at the now- defunct Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.

"I never had a five-shot lead before," Shin said. "I'm going to try and stay patient the next two days."

Shin bogeyed her opening hole but made sure that was the only bogey she'd put on her card. She bounced back at No. 2 with the first of six total birdies, three on each nine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "First hole slightly unlucky," she said. "I thought I hit a pretty good shot but it ended up in the bushes. Yeah, I had to stay real patient. Hit some weird shots. Yeah, just stayed patient. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "First hole slightly unlucky," she said. "I thought I hit a pretty good shot but it ended up in the bushes. Yeah, I had to stay real patient. Hit some weird shots. Yeah, just stayed patient. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"I had 20 putts inside 5 feet," Shin added. "Tried to get it close when I had a wedge in my hand."

Shin does not mind the different style of play that links golf demands. Getting a long-sought win while she's in Scotland would only enhance those feelings.

"I really like coming here," Shin said. "I don't mind the weather. I don't mind I love links golf courses. It's one of my favorite type of golf courses. Yeah, it's always been my favorite stop. I don't think I've ever skipped the Scottish Open."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Henseleit, 27, has yet to win since joining the LPGA Tour in 2020, but she's risen to No. 53 in the world rankings with two top-10s this year.

She posted a bogey-free round with consecutive birdies on her first nine , followed by an eagle at the par-5 third.

"Didn't really get into trouble off the tee," Henseleit said. "Hit a lot of greens. Just had a lot of 25- to 30-footers, a lot of two-putts. Yeah, pretty steady day out there."

Anannarukarn is enjoying herself in the United Kingdom, explaining that she prefers the potatoes overseas and she visited the stadium of football giant Manchester City.

"Like I think I told my friends or caddie, I always miss coming back here," she said. "Once a year is good.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Definitely coming back here and then getting more experience off the course and as well as, you know, battling the elements here, it's always great fun."

Only 10 players are under par through 36 holes, and the cut line fell at 6 over par. Notables to miss the cut included Alison Lee , South Korea's Jin Young Ko , Lilia Vu , Ayaka Furue of Japan and Linn Grant of Sweden .

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.