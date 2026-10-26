Lions fans question Sam LaPorta’s limited role vs Packers after his recent contract comments

The Detroit Lions held a narrow 17-14 lead over the Green Bay Packers heading into the fourth quarter on Sunday. However, tight end Sam LaPorta had a quiet outing, finishing the first half without a single target before receiving his first in the third quarter.

Lions fans question Sam LaPorta's limited role

Sam LaPorta finished the first half without a single target. (Getty Images via AFP)

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LaPorta’s limited involvement frustrated fans, with some speculating on social media that it could be linked to his recent comments about his contract and potential exit from Detroit.

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A fan wrote, “Is Sam laporta being punished for the comments he made on that stupid a– podcast”

Another user commented, “The Sam Laporta thing is insane… Not targeting him because of his comments that weren’t crazy is really crazy… The line must be voided across all betting apps.”

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{{^usCountry}} A fan added, “Sam laporta literally not getting a target on national tight ends day needs to be investigated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fan added, “Sam laporta literally not getting a target on national tight ends day needs to be investigated.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another X user echoed the criticism, asking, “So Sam LaPorta is on punishment for that Pardon My Take interview huh?”

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A fan commented, “Jared Goff is purposely not throwing the ball to Sam LaPorta, holy shit!”

LaPorta clarifies his commitment to Detroit

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LaPorta recently said he would consider signing elsewhere if Detroit failed to offer him a new contract. However, he addressed the remarks with reporters Friday, stressing that remaining with the Lions is still his priority.

“I feel bad if there was any sort of distraction to the team or my teammates or the coaches, but I think there was maybe a bit of a misconception with, I guess — my intentions are I want to play for this team,” LaPorta said.

“I give everything I have. My teammates do, as well. They all love me, respect me and support me, and they want to see me be happy and be compensated,” he added.

Although LaPorta has reportedly been unhappy with the Lions’ offers for a long-term extension, he remains hopeful that he and his pregnant wife can continue their lives in Detroit for years to come.

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The 25-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract, earning a base salary of $5.675 million this season. While the Lions tight end recognizes the value of his current earnings, his deal remains well below the contracts commanded by the NFL’s highest-paid players at his position.