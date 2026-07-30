Carson Benge had two hits Wednesday afternoon, including the go-ahead run- scoring double in the seventh inning, as the host New York Mets edged the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Mets squeeze by Braves in opener of DH

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A.J. Ewing and Francisco Lindor walked against Dylan Dodd and Ewing moved to third on Bo Bichette's flyout before he scored on Benge's double.

Benge was the lone player with multiple hits for the Mets, who have won three consecutive games. New York scored twice in the fifth, when Francisco Alvarez ripped an RBI double and Ewing lofted a sacrifice fly.

Ewing singled and stole two bases while Jared Young and Brett Baty added a hit apiece.

Huascar Brazoban, the second of four Mets pitchers, tossed a 1-2-3 seventh. Luke Weaver worked around a single in the eighth and Devin Williams earned his 15th save in the ninth, when he gave up a two-out single to Mauricio Dubon before whiffing Austin Riley.

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{{^usCountry}} Starter Sean Manaea allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starter Sean Manaea allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings. {{/usCountry}}

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Matt Olson had a two-run homer in the sixth for the Braves, who have lost three of four. Eli White and Drake Baldwin collected two hits apiece.

Atlanta's AJ Smith-Shawver finished his comeback from Tommy John surgery by giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings. Smith-Shawver underwent the operation June 9, 2025, 11 days after he was injured while pitching against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets took a short-lived lead in the bottom of the fifth,. Tyrone Taylor worked a leadoff walk against Smith-Shawver and moved to third on Baty's single before trotting home on Alvarez's double. Baty came home on Ewing's sacrifice fly, which ended Smith-Shawver's afternoon.

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The Braved immediately rallied in the sixth, when Baldwin hit a leadoff double before Olson homered.

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