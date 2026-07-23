Mohammad Kaif pained by treatment of protesting students, Nikhat Zareen speaks out: 'Listen before they stop speaking'

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has spoken out on social media to condemn police violence against students protesting in New Delhi.

Mohammad Kaif and Nikhat Zareen speak out as student protests intensify. (X Images)

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“As a father it pains me to see students being roughed up by police for protesting over flaws in education,” Kaif wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Kids getting beaten with lathis on the streets of Delhi should stop. I hope a solution comes up very soon.”

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{{^usCountry}} World boxing champion Nikhat Zareen also joined the chorus of voices, writing on X, “Students are the future. Listen before they stop speaking. Nations don't grow by silencing questions. They grow by answering them. Dialogue safeguards tomorrow. That is democracy. #IStandWithStudents.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} World boxing champion Nikhat Zareen also joined the chorus of voices, writing on X, “Students are the future. Listen before they stop speaking. Nations don't grow by silencing questions. They grow by answering them. Dialogue safeguards tomorrow. That is democracy. #IStandWithStudents.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kaif and Zareen spoke out following weeks of rising tension in the national capital. Students have held demonstrations at Jantar Mantar for nearly a month, demanding accountability for paper leaks that led to the cancellation of the central NEET exam and saw at least a dozen students commit suicide. Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest with an indefinite hunger strike, which lasted three weeks before police forcibly moved him to Safdarjung Hospital.

Also Read - Shubman Gill urges compassion for students amid protests: 'Our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream'

The agitation escalated when thousands of students attempted a 'Chalo Sansad' march toward Parliament to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but Delhi Police responded with unwarranted force. Officers deployed multi-layered barricades, suspended mobile internet across central Delhi, and shut 16 metro stations to halt the march. Security personnel hit unarmed students with lathis and fired tear gas canisters into crowds.

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A growing lineup of Indian athletes has given their voices to the students’ protest.

Yuvraj Singh's message

Former World Cup cricketer Yuvraj Singh called for a swift resolution to protect young people. “You deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams,” Singh posted. “Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future.”

Double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker highlighted the collective social responsibility to provide fair education to all. “Every child deserves access to education, safety, and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges—they are fundamental rights,” Bhaker said. “It is deeply heartbreaking to see the students suffer like this. We owe every child a future where they can learn, grow, and dream without fear.”

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Meanwhile, Indian football midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad directly called out the police tactics. “These are young people who came peacefully, asking to be heard and they are being answered with force. Nothing justifies lathis on a generation that brought nothing but its voice. A peaceful protest is not a threat.”