National Open athletics offers young talent chance to shine

The National Open Athletics Championships starting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday will provide emerging talent an opportunity to make a mark while many of India’s leading track and field stars are missing after the Asian Games.

India's Shaili Singh competes in the women's long jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Sunday, Sept. 27 (AP)

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Among the prominent names competing is high jumper Sarvesh Kushare, who has enjoyed an outstanding season, claiming the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Kushare, the national record holder at 2.31m, will represent Services.

Also in action will be the seasoned MR Poovamma and Kiran Pahal, members of the women’s 4x400m relay quartet that won India’s only athletics gold in Aichi-Nagoya. The men’s 400m has an impressive line-up with TS Manu, Dharamveer Choudhary and Jay Kumar in the field. The trio, along with national record holder Vishal TK, won bronze at the Asian Games in men's 4x400m relay.

"The gold medal was a great moment for us and the celebration has been continuing. I am here to compete for my department (Railways) and looking to give my best," Kiran Pahal said.

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{{^usCountry}} India won 24 medals in athletics at Aichi-Nagoya, but the performances were below the showing at the 2023 Hangzhou, where the country won 29 medals, including six gold. This time, India returned with just one gold. Several national records fell in the build-up to the Asian Games, raising expectations of a stronger showing. The championships here could offer a glimpse into the younger talent who could step up and strengthen India’s athletics pool. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India won 24 medals in athletics at Aichi-Nagoya, but the performances were below the showing at the 2023 Hangzhou, where the country won 29 medals, including six gold. This time, India returned with just one gold. Several national records fell in the build-up to the Asian Games, raising expectations of a stronger showing. The championships here could offer a glimpse into the younger talent who could step up and strengthen India’s athletics pool. {{/usCountry}}

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In the men’s 100m, Manikanta Hoblidhar (PB: 10.19secs) will make his return from a hamstring injury suffered in March. He clocked 10.46 seconds at the Karnataka State meet last month to qualify for the championships.

In the women’s long jump, Shaili Singh will lead the field. Shaili finished fourth at the Asian Games with a jump of 6.42m, amid controversy over claims that one of her attempts was not measured properly. Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan is skipping the meet.

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The two javelin medallists, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav, are absent, while Kishore Jena, the Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist, will be in action.