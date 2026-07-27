CJ Abrams and James Wood each homered twice as the Washington Nationals beat the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 10-7 on Sunday to take the rubber game in the series between NL wild card contenders.

Nats' CJ Abrams, James Wood go deep twice to drop D-Backs

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Abrams finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs to boost his numbers to seven homers and 14 RBIs in his last seven games. Wood became the fifth MLB player to reach the 30-homer mark this season.

Dylan Crews added three hits and Riley Cornelio pitched two innings for the win. Brady House, recalled Sunday after the Nationals traded Curtis Mead to the Boston Red Sox for pitcher Connelly Early on Saturday, had two doubles and drove in a run.

Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte homered for the D-backs and Gabriel Moreno had two doubles and a sacrifice fly.

The D-backs took a 1-0 lead in the first. Perdomo walked and came around when Moreno doubled down the left field line.

In the Washington second, House doubled and Jacob Young tied it with an RBI single.

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{{^usCountry}} Perdomo smacked an 0-1 pitch into the Nationals bullpen in right to make it 2-1 in the third. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perdomo smacked an 0-1 pitch into the Nationals bullpen in right to make it 2-1 in the third. {{/usCountry}}

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Abrams tied it with a homer to center in the third, setting a record for homers by a Nationals shortstop with his 26th of the season.

Marte homered leading off the fourth and Arizona led 3-2.

Corbin Carroll doubled leading off the fifth and scored on a Moreno sacrifice fly.

Nunez walked leading off the bottom half and Wood ended starter Kohl Drake's afternoon with a two-run bomb to straightaway center. Daylen Lile greeted Jonathan Loaisiga with a single and, one out later, Abrams connected for his second homer of the game to make it 6-4.

House and Young added RBI doubles to make it 8-4 in the seventh, then another run scored on pitcher Brandyn Garcia's throwing error.

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Arizona's Ildemaro Vargas hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth to make it 9-5, but Wood answered with a solo homer.

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases on walks with no outs in the ninth and got runs on a Ryan Waldschmidt's single and Nolan Arenado's groundout. With the bases loaded and the go-ahead run at the plate, Clayton Beeter retired Tyler Locklear on a grounder to second to pick up his 10th save.

Washington starter Miles Mikolas gave up three runs over four innings. Drake allowed four runs in four-plus innings in his second major league start.

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