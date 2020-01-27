e-paper
NBA legend Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash

TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down in Calabasas, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of Los Angeles.

Jan 27, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second half during the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre.
Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second half during the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. (USA Today Sports)
         

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that five people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas and that there were no survivors.


NBA legend Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash
