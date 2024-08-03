25m pistol final: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth after a shoot-off

New Delhi: Manu Bhaker had a brilliant run in the 25m pistol final but eventually ended up in fourth place after a shoot-off with former world record holder Veronica Major. The gold was won by Korea’s Yang Jin, she beat France’s Camille Jedrzejewski in a shoot-off too. India’s Manu Bhaker during the women’s 25m pistol final in Chateauroux on Saturday. (PTI)

At the end of Stage 1, the 22-year-old Manu was in second position and she stayed in the higher reaches right until the end when the pressure of the moment finally got to her.

Manu has already won two bronze medals in the Olympics — the first Indian to win multiple medals at the same game — and this performance will perhaps only keep her competitive juices flowing for Los Angeles 2028.

Here’s how the final unfolded:

Stage 1

At 12: 59, the officer called for the athletes to take their positions and at exactly, 1 pm, we were a go. It was so important to start well and Manu didn’t exactly do that with just 2 hits in her opening five shots. She was in sixth place with three athletes sharing top place (4 hits). But she got back into rhythm in the second series with just one miss. But she still had some catching up to do with Yang Jiin, the reigning Asian champion , sitting in the sole lead with 8. The third series was a crucial one. Manu was once again on target, hitting 4 and climbing into the second place with 10 hits along with four other athletes. Yang remained in top place with 13 hits.

Stage 2 - Elimination

1st series

Manu struggled and dropped down the rankings — hitting just 3. It wasn’t a poor series but the level of the final was very high. She dropped down to 6th place. Katelyn Abeln was eliminated with a total score of just 5.

2nd series

A series of 5 out of 5 got Manu back in the mix in the rollercoaster of a final. From sixth, she climbed into the third place (with 18 shits) in once series. Yang remained in the lead with 20 hits. Trinh Tru Vinh was eliminated with 16 hits.

3rd series

The electronic system needs to register a score of 10.2 or higher to register a hit and Manu got four of those in the third Elimination series to stay in second along with Camille Jedrzejewski. Yang with 24 hits was two ahead of the competition.

4th series

Manu closed the gap to Yang with a series of 4 hits. The Korean remained ahead but this was so tight. Jedrzejewski also had 26, the same as Manu. So close to a medal. Just four shooters remained in the fray. Yang on 27, Manu and Jedrzejewski on 26 and Veronica Major on 25. Very little in it.

5th series

A series of 2 sees Manu drop down to third, in a tie with Major. It was time for a shoot-off! The first of the competition. This was for a medal. Pressure. One hit each to start off the shoot-off. After three shots, both had missed once. And then Manu missed again. That was all Major, the former world record holder, needed to stay alive. Manu finished in fourth place. So, so close. What an Olympics she has had. She finished on 28.