CAS verdict on Vinesh plea delayed, set for Tuesday

Paris: The ad hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday extended time till Tuesday to issue a decision on the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Games after the weigh-in before her 50kg final bout. Vinesh Pogat was disqualified on the second day of the competition for failing to make weight. (REUTERS)

The sole arbitrator, Australia’s Dr. Annabelle Bennett, heard all the parties — including applicant Vinesh Phogat, respondents United World Wrestling, International Olympic Committee, and the Indian Olympic Association as an interested party — for over three hours on Friday. It was expected that the decision would arrive by Saturday evening, but it has now been pushed to August 13.

“The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024,” said IOA in a statement.

But by August 11, all parties have to present any additional documents before the Sole Arbitator.

The Indian contingent had knocked at the CAS doors on Wednesday night as possibly the last-ditch attempt to overturn the disqualification of the Vinesh, who had qualified for the 50kg final, for being 100 grams overweight on the morning for her final weigh-in. They are seeking a joint silver medal.

Senior Indian advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania had assisted in presenting the arguments from the Indian side during Friday’s hearing.

IOC president Thomas Bach had said it will follow the CAS decision, but added that application and interpretation of rules lay in the domain of the international federations -- in this case the UWW, which has maintained that rules cannot be bent.

“Looking at the federation or everybody who has to make such a decision, then when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100 grams we give it, but with 102 grams we don’t give it anymore?” Bach said.