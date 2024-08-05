Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for on day 11

NEW DELHI India missed out on two medal opportunities on Monday after shuttler Lakshya Sen lost the men’s singles bronze playoff while shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka lost the skeet mixed team third place playoff. Indian athletes will have two more chances to secure medals today -- the men’s hockey team plays world champion Germany in the semi-final while Vinesh Phogat opens her campaign on the wrestling mat. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. (Team India- X)

Here are five things to look forward to today:

Hockey

For the first time in 52 years, the Indian men’s hockey team will play a second successive semi-final at the Olympics. It won’t be easy as they take on reigning world champions Germany. Having won bronze in Tokyo three years ago, the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit would want to change the colour of the medal this time around by beating the world No.2 team and reaching the final.

Time: 10:30PM

Wrestling

After all the controversy that has engulfed Indian wrestling for the last one-and-a-half years, Vinesh Phogat – who was the face of the protests – returns to the mat at the Olympics. But she faces an extremely tough opening bout against Yui Susaki in the women’s freestyle 50kg Round of 16. The Japanese is the reigning Olympic champion and a four-time world champion.

Time: 3PM

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra, the one man every Indian will be waiting to see at the Paris Games, will take part in the men’s javelin throw qualification. He will be looking to defend the title he won three years ago in Tokyo. While he is part of Group B in qualification, compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena, who gave tough competition to the reigning world champion at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, is in Group A. Kiran Pahal will be taking part in the women’s 400m repechage Heat 1.

Time: 1:50PM

Table tennis

India’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar will open the campaign in men’s team table tennis Round of 16. India though are against top seeds and reigning champions China.

Time: 1:30PM

Sailing

While sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan failed to qualify for the women’s and men’s dinghy finals, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top as the medal round will be held at the Marseille Marina.

Time: 6:13PM