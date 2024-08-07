Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for

New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification was a huge shock for India at the Paris Olympics. What was a sure shot medal in women’s freestyle 50kg ended up as nothing after she was disqualified for being overweight. The two big things to look forward to for Indian fans today are the Indian hockey team’s match against Spain in the bronze playoff and Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final. India will face Spain in the bronze medal play-off at the Paris Olympics. (AFP)

Here are the five things to watch out for:

Golf

Indian women golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar started Round 1 with a good effort. While Diksha Dagar finished tied seventh, Aditi Ashok – who finished a heartbreaking fourth at the Tokyo Olympics – ended the first day in tied 13th.

Time: 12:30PM

Athletics

The big day is finally here as India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be vying for an Olympic gold once again. The 26-year-old topped qualification on Tuesday with a season’s best throw of 89.34m which also helped him top the qualifiers. Jyothi Yarraji will also be in action in women’s 100m hurdles repechage, hoping to qualify for the semi-final.

Time: 11:55PM

Wrestling

India suffered a heartbreak after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified due to being overweight. Medal hopes in wrestling now rest on the shoulders of Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik who begin their campaign today. The two will compete in the men’s and women’s freestyle 57kg Round of 16.

Time: 3PM

Hockey

Having failed to qualify for the final, the Indian men’s hockey team will again be fighting for the bronze medal. Three years ago, India beat Germany 5-4. Today they will take on Spain with the hope of medalling for the second successive Olympics. Germany will take on Netherlands in the final.

Time: 5:30PM

Football

Thursday will see the men’s bronze medal match between Egypt and Morocco as that medal will head to Africa. Both teams have never won a medal at the Olympic Games.

Time: 8:30PM