Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker looks to increase medal tally, focus on Lakshya Sen in badminton
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7 Live Updates: Day 6 was a mixed bag of results for India at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Swapnil Kusale clinched a shooting bronze, taking India's medal tally to three, but there were plenty of disappointments in other events. Kusale bagged his bronze medal at the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final. But his performance wasn't replicated in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final, where Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra failed to qualify for the final. Meanwhile in badminton, favourites Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lost in their men's doubles Round of 16 clash, and were knocked out alongwith PV Sindhu, who also lost her RO16 match. Lakshya Sen is the lone shuttler left, as he beat HS Prannoy in their quarter-final clash....Read More
In athletics, it was a total disappointment as Indian athletes crumbled in both men's and women's race walk finals. Meanwhile in archery, Pravin Jadhav lost his men's individual Round of 32 clash. Boxing also had a big shock as Nikhat Zareen fell to defeat vs China's Wu Yu in her women's 50kg Round of 16 bout. Meanwhile, the men's hockey team also fell to a 1-2 defeat vs Belgium.
Day 7 will begin with golf, where Subhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be in action in the men's individual Round 2. Shooting will also begin at the same time and the spotlight will immediately fall on Manu Bhaker, who alongwith Esha Singh, will participate at the women's 25m pistol qualification precision event. Meanwhile, Anantjeet SIngh Naruka will take part in the men's skeet qualification Day 1 event. There will also be archery, rowing, judo and sailing in the first-half.
The second-half of Day 7 will begin with hockey, where the men's team will take on Australia and look to bounce back to winning ways. Meanwhile, India's only shuttler left, Lakshya Sen will take on Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the men's singles quarter-finals. Towards the end of the second-half, we will also see plenty of athletics as Ankita Dhyani, Paril Chaudhary and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will feature in the women's 5,000m heats and men's shot put qualification respectively.
SCHEDULE FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 7:
Golf
Men's Individual Finals (Round 2): Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12.30 pm
Shooting
Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker - 12.30 pm
Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Anantjeet Singh Naruka - 1.00 pm
Archery
Mixed Team (1/8 Eliminations): India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat) vs Indonesia - 1.19 pm
Rowing
Men's Single Sculls Finals (Final D): Balraj Panwar - 1.48 pm
Judo
Women's 78kg (Elimination round of 32): Tulika Mann vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) - 2.12 pm
Sailing
Women's Dinghy (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan - 3.45 pm
Women's Dinghy (Race 4): Nethra Kumanan - 4.53 pm
Men's Dinghy (Race 3): Vishnu Saravanan - 7.05 pm
Men's Dinghy (Race 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 8.15 pm
Hockey
Men's Tournament (Group stage): India vs Australia - 4.45 pm
Badminton
Men's singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)-- 6:30pm
Athletics
Women's 5,000m (Heat 1): Ankita Dhyani - 9.40 pm
Women's 5,000m (Heat 2): Parul Chaudhary - 10.06 pm
Men's Shot Put (Qualification): Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 11.40 pm
Key points for Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7:
- Lakshya Sen is the only Indian shuttler who hasn't been eliminated yet and he will have his quarterfinal match on Friday
- Manu Bhaker will also be in action in shooting
- There will also be some Indians in action in athletics
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7 Live Updates: We will also see action in athletics today! Ankita Dhyani and Parul Chaudhary will be featuring in the women's 5000m heats. Meanwhile, Tajinderpaul Singh Toor will be in action in men's shot put qualification.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7 Live Updates: After his win vs Prannoy in the previous round, Lakshya said, "Playing him on the biggest stage in the world was an emotional match, India playing against each other. But once I was there I was just in the zone."
Meanwhile, Prannoy said, "It's hard mentally because you're sharing a room and you keep training. It is emotionally tough to understand the whole situation. He came out with a lot of confidence and was playing a solid game ... I was nowhere near my best."
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker will feature in the women's 25m pistol qualification precision event, alongwith Esha Singh. She will be looking qualify for the final and also bag a hattrick of medals. She has also picked two bronze medals in Paris 2024!
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7 Live Updates: Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7! We will see plenty of action as India will look to recover from Day 6, where other than a bronze, other results were poor! Manu Bhaker will be in action in a qualification event today and Lakshya Sen will also be in the spotlight!