Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker looks to increase medal tally, focus on Lakshya Sen in badminton

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7 Live Updates: Day 6 was a mixed bag of results for India at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Swapnil Kusale clinched a shooting bronze, taking India's medal tally to three, but there were plenty of disappointments in other events. Kusale bagged his bronze medal at the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final. But his performance wasn't replicated in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final, where Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra failed to qualify for the final. Meanwhile in badminton, favourites Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lost in their men's doubles Round of 16 clash, and were knocked out alongwith PV Sindhu, who also lost her RO16 match. Lakshya Sen is the lone shuttler left, as he beat HS Prannoy in their quarter-final clash....Read More

In athletics, it was a total disappointment as Indian athletes crumbled in both men's and women's race walk finals. Meanwhile in archery, Pravin Jadhav lost his men's individual Round of 32 clash. Boxing also had a big shock as Nikhat Zareen fell to defeat vs China's Wu Yu in her women's 50kg Round of 16 bout. Meanwhile, the men's hockey team also fell to a 1-2 defeat vs Belgium.

Day 7 will begin with golf, where Subhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be in action in the men's individual Round 2. Shooting will also begin at the same time and the spotlight will immediately fall on Manu Bhaker, who alongwith Esha Singh, will participate at the women's 25m pistol qualification precision event. Meanwhile, Anantjeet SIngh Naruka will take part in the men's skeet qualification Day 1 event. There will also be archery, rowing, judo and sailing in the first-half.

The second-half of Day 7 will begin with hockey, where the men's team will take on Australia and look to bounce back to winning ways. Meanwhile, India's only shuttler left, Lakshya Sen will take on Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the men's singles quarter-finals. Towards the end of the second-half, we will also see plenty of athletics as Ankita Dhyani, Paril Chaudhary and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will feature in the women's 5,000m heats and men's shot put qualification respectively.

SCHEDULE FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 7:

Golf

Men's Individual Finals (Round 2): Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12.30 pm

Shooting

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker - 12.30 pm

Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Anantjeet Singh Naruka - 1.00 pm

Archery

Mixed Team (1/8 Eliminations): India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat) vs Indonesia - 1.19 pm

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Finals (Final D): Balraj Panwar - 1.48 pm

Judo

Women's 78kg (Elimination round of 32): Tulika Mann vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) - 2.12 pm

Sailing

Women's Dinghy (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan - 3.45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Race 4): Nethra Kumanan - 4.53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 3): Vishnu Saravanan - 7.05 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 8.15 pm

Hockey

Men's Tournament (Group stage): India vs Australia - 4.45 pm

Badminton

Men's singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)-- 6:30pm

Athletics

Women's 5,000m (Heat 1): Ankita Dhyani - 9.40 pm

Women's 5,000m (Heat 2): Parul Chaudhary - 10.06 pm

Men's Shot Put (Qualification): Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 11.40 pm

Key points for Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7:

- Lakshya Sen is the only Indian shuttler who hasn't been eliminated yet and he will have his quarterfinal match on Friday

- Manu Bhaker will also be in action in shooting

- There will also be some Indians in action in athletics