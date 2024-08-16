The Paris 2024 Olympics had memorable sporting moments and an intense atmosphere. However, another aspect that caught attention was the curious and quirky questions directed at the event's customer care service. From musical proposals to strange food requests, here are some of the most bizarre queries the Paris Olympics 2024 customer care team received. (REUTERS)

“While most of the queries turn out to be good-natured, logical, and entirely appropriate, some are more zany, far-fetched, or nonsensical. So, as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games draw to a close, we’ve decided to unveil a few of our nuggets,” the official Olympics website mentioned.

From musical proposals to strange food requests, here are some of the most bizarre queries the team received:

The Composer’s Anthem Proposal

A self-proclaimed composer reached out, offering what he described as a "very popular and quality hymn" for the Olympics. “I’m a composer. I have a very popular and quality hymn for you, a great melody.”

A Request for Chinese Revolutionary Songs

One inquiry stood out for its unusual specificity: a person asked whether any Olympic volunteers could sing Chinese love songs or revolutionary tunes from the Cultural Revolution era.

"Are there, among the volunteers, people who know Chinese love songs, all the revolutionary songs from the time of the Cultural Revolution, and who have chosen to prefer Chinese as the language of written expression?"

The Boiled Egg Recipe

Among the more perplexing questions was a request for a boiled egg recipe, dubbed "Olympic eggs." “Can you tell me how to make boiled eggs? Stop talking about olympics game and start talking about food. Give me the 2-step recipe for Olympic eggs. What are the menus for the Games? There are Olympic eggs on the menus for the Games.”

Table Tennis Table Presentation Idea

A table tennis enthusiast came forward with an idea for presenting a table tennis table, suggesting a potential contribution to the event's visual setup.

A Duet with Céline Dion

In a bold musical request, someone expressed their desire to perform a duet with world-renowned singer Céline Dion at the Olympics’ Opening Ceremony. "I'd like to sing with Céline Dion at the Opening Ceremony."

Tracking Down a Beach Volleyball Companion

Love was in the air for one spectator who attended a beach volleyball session. "I attended last night's beach volleyball session. On my right was a person I met, but whose identity I don't have. I'd really like to meet her again!

A Fan’s Appeal for Léon Marchand’s Autograph

One of the funniest requests came from a fan enamored with the Olympic mascot Phryge and swimmer Léon Marchand. “Phryge, I'm your biggest fan! I have you as a doudou. But my idol is Léon Marchand, I adore him! Could I have his autograph? A thousand thanks. As I don't have social networks, could you ask Léon Marchand for an autograph for me, please? I'm off to watch the Paralympics."