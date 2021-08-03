Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 11: India lose in men's hockey semifinal to Belgium; Annu Rani fails in javelin

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 11: India men's hockey team lost to Belgium 2-5 in the semifinals and will now compete for bronze on Thursday. Elsewhere in athletics, javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to make it to the finals in the women's event after she finished 14th in qualifications. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will begin his Tokyo 2020 campaign in the qualifications rounds. India's wrestling challenge did not star on a great note as Sonam Malik lost in the women's freestyle 62kg category.









Follow all the live action and updates from Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.