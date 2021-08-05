Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 13: Ravi Dahiya fights for gold; Indian men's hockey team in bronze medal match
- Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 13: The Indian contingent will begin Thursday's campaign full of hopes. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya will compete in the gold medal match of the men's freestyle 57kgs, while the Indian men's hockey team will hope to end their impressive Tokyo 2020 run with a medal.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 13: India have a chance to clinch multiple medals on Thursday. Deepak Punia is going to fight for bronze while Anshu Malik is in the repechage round. Ravi Kumar Dahiya is fighting for the gold medal in the 57kg Freestyle wrestling category while medal hope Vinesh Phogat opens her campaign. The Indian men's hockey team is going to take on Germany in the bronze medal match while golfer Aditi Ashok is also in action.
Follow all the live action and updates from Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 06:12 AM
Hockey: India vs Germany
Indian men's hockey team is going to take on Germany in the bronze medal match. The match is scheduled to take place in less than an hour. Follow live score and updates of match on our live blog.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 05:50 AM
India's schedule on Day 13
Here is India's schedule on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:
4:00 AM IST: Aditi Ashok in golf women’s round 2
5:44 AM IST: Diksha Dagar in golf women’s round 2
7:00 AM IST: India vs Germany in men’s hockey bronze medal match
7:37 AM IST: Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of
women’s freestyle wrestling 57kg
8:00 AM IST: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women’s freestyle wrestling 53kg
8:56 AM IST: Vinesh Phogat women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final (Subject to qualification)
1:00 PM IST: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men’s 20km race walk event
3:25 PM IST: Vinesh Phogat women's freestyle 53kg semi-final (Subject to qualification)
4:20 PM IST: Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men's freestyle 57kg final
4:40 PM IST: Deepak Punia in men’s freestyle wrestling bronze medal match
5:35 PM IST: Anshu Malik in women's freestyle wrestling 57kg bronze medal match (Subject to qualification)
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 05:48 AM
Golf update
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok ended her Round 1 on 2nd place in women's individual golf on Wednesday. She has made a strong start in Round 2 as she has held onto her position. Diksha Dagar is tied on 55th place. The contest is still going on.
-
Wed, 04 Aug 2021 06:00 PM
Tokyo Olympics Day 13 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13.