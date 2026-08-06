14-Year-Old Indian Sailing Sensation Zahaan Hemrajani Finishes Among World's Top 8 at O'pen Skiff World Championship

Fourteen-year-old Indian sailor Zahaan Hemrajani has delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 O'pen Skiff World Championship in Calasetta, Sardinia, finishing 8th overall in the Under-17 Gold Fleet among 106 sailors from across the world. The result further strengthens his standing as one of India's brightest sailing prospects, with Zahaan currently ranked World No. 10 in the O'pen Skiff class.

Zahaan Hemrajani Finishes Among World's Top 8 at O'pen Skiff World Championship

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Representing India and the Royal Bombay Yacht Club (RBYC), Zahaan produced an exceptional series of performances throughout the championship, including a race victory and two second-place finishes against the world's best young sailors. His consistency, resilience and determination earned him a place among the top eight sailors globally in his age category.

The championship, however, began with a significant setback. A structural crack in the hull of Zahaan's boat caused it to take on water during each of his opening-day races, severely affecting his performance and leaving him well behind the leading pack. With the damage occurring to his own boat, no redress was available under the competition rules.

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship, the Polish national team loaned Zahaan a replacement hull from Day 2 onwards, allowing him to continue competing. He responded with an extraordinary turnaround, recording finishes of 6-2-6-4-15-25-1-2-9-14-17 over the remaining races, including a race win and two runner-up finishes, to climb into the top eight overall and complete one of the standout comeback stories of the championship.

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{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the achievement, Zahaan's father, Ashish Hemrajani, said: “There are more lessons for us as parents and coaches to learn from him than there are for us to teach him. Anyone else—kid or adult—would have given up. What he did from Day 2 onward wasn't just sailing, it was character.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the achievement, Zahaan's father, Ashish Hemrajani, said: “There are more lessons for us as parents and coaches to learn from him than there are for us to teach him. Anyone else—kid or adult—would have given up. What he did from Day 2 onward wasn't just sailing, it was character.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Hemrajani family and the Royal Bombay Yacht Club acknowledged the support of the Indian National Water Sports Centre for hosting Zahaan's training sessions ahead of the World Championship, along with coaches Umesh Naiksatam and Rigo De Nijs, and Amish Vaid, Programme Director of 24/7 Sailing, whose guidance and support played an important role in Zahaan's preparation.

A four-time Indian National Champion and a Grade 8 student at Oberoi International School, Mumbai, Zahaan continues to establish himself among the world's leading junior sailors, with his latest performance marking another significant milestone in his rapidly growing international career.