22 firsts, one historic Asian Games: The Indian breakthroughs that made Aichi-Nagoya special

You can dissect India's 85-medal haul as you want. The simplest is perhaps -- 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze -- with a fourth-place finish at the 2026 Asian Games. And despite it being India's second-best performance in Asiad history, the medal tally is bound to draw comparisons with the highs of the Hangzhou Games in 2023, where India won 18 more medals and seven more golds.
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Yet, the 85 also reflected a more interesting figure -- 22 -- the number of podium finishes India had never achieved before at the Asian Games.
This included entirely new sports finding their footing -- with Suchika Tariyal's MMA bronze and Jay Meena's soft tennis bronze being India's first-ever Asian Games medals in those disciplines. There were also historic bronze medals in rowing, with Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finishing third in men's doubles sculls, while the Indian men's quadrant team took home a Sepaktakraw medal.
Deep Dive
What were the historic firsts for India at the 2026 Asian Games?
India achieved 22 historic firsts at the 2026 Asian Games, including medals in MMA, soft tennis, women's skeet team, and in lighter weight categories of boxing and wrestling.
How did India's performance at the 2026 Asian Games compare to previous editions?
India's 2026 Asian Games campaign resulted in 85 medals, making it their second-best performance ever, despite a 25% smaller contingent compared to 2023's record of 106 medals.
Why was the women's hockey team's gold medal significant for India?
The women's hockey team ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games gold medal, marking a historic achievement and ensuring their direct qualification for the Olympics.
Others include old sports finding new events within them. Despite the heartbreaks in shooting at this Asian Games, the sport itself contributed to four firsts -- a women's skeet team bronze, a mixed skeet bronze, and two trap golds, including Neeru Dhanda becoming India's first female individual trap gold medallist. Archery, contrary to shooting, produced the best show for India at these Games, with the breakthrough coming in recurve -- a women's team gold and Kumkum Mohod's individual gold,the latter also booking India's quota for LA 2028.
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Others include old sports finding new events within them. Despite the heartbreaks in shooting at this Asian Games, the sport itself contributed to four firsts -- a women's skeet team bronze, a mixed skeet bronze, and two trap golds, including Neeru Dhanda becoming India's first female individual trap gold medallist. Archery, contrary to shooting, produced the best show for India at these Games, with the breakthrough coming in recurve -- a women's team gold and Kumkum Mohod's individual gold,the latter also booking India's quota for LA 2028.
Then there are weight-category and format firsts that carry their own significance. Lovlina Borgohain's gold in women's 75kg boxing, Aman Sehrawat's gold in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling, and Pranavi Urs' individual gold in golf are India's first-ever titles in their respective categories.
And then, the double gold sweep in hockey, with the women's team ending a 44-year drought and securing direct qualification for the Olympics.
Take a look at all 22 firsts for India at the 2026 Asian Games...
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/22 firsts, one historic Asian Games: The Indian breakthroughs that made Aichi-Nagoya special
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