22 firsts, one historic Asian Games: The Indian breakthroughs that made Aichi-Nagoya special

You can dissect India's 85-medal haul as you want. The simplest is perhaps -- 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze -- with a fourth-place finish at the 2026 Asian Games. And despite it being India's second-best performance in Asiad history, the medal tally is bound to draw comparisons with the highs of the Hangzhou Games in 2023, where India won 18 more medals and seven more golds.

India's Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai celebrate with others after winning gold medal in the trap mixed team shooting event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan (PTI)

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Yet, the 85 also reflected a more interesting figure -- 22 -- the number of podium finishes India had never achieved before at the Asian Games.

This included entirely new sports finding their footing -- with Suchika Tariyal's MMA bronze and Jay Meena's soft tennis bronze being India's first-ever Asian Games medals in those disciplines. There were also historic bronze medals in rowing, with Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finishing third in men's doubles sculls, while the Indian men's quadrant team took home a Sepaktakraw medal.

Deep Dive What were the historic firsts for India at the 2026 Asian Games? India achieved 22 historic firsts at the 2026 Asian Games, including medals in MMA, soft tennis, women's skeet team, and in lighter weight categories of boxing and wrestling. How did India's performance at the 2026 Asian Games compare to previous editions? India's 2026 Asian Games campaign resulted in 85 medals, making it their second-best performance ever, despite a 25% smaller contingent compared to 2023's record of 106 medals. Why was the women's hockey team's gold medal significant for India? The women's hockey team ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games gold medal, marking a historic achievement and ensuring their direct qualification for the Olympics.

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{{^usCountry}} Others include old sports finding new events within them. Despite the heartbreaks in shooting at this Asian Games, the sport itself contributed to four firsts -- a women's skeet team bronze, a mixed skeet bronze, and two trap golds, including Neeru Dhanda becoming India's first female individual trap gold medallist. Archery, contrary to shooting, produced the best show for India at these Games, with the breakthrough coming in recurve -- a women's team gold and Kumkum Mohod's individual gold,the latter also booking India's quota for LA 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others include old sports finding new events within them. Despite the heartbreaks in shooting at this Asian Games, the sport itself contributed to four firsts -- a women's skeet team bronze, a mixed skeet bronze, and two trap golds, including Neeru Dhanda becoming India's first female individual trap gold medallist. Archery, contrary to shooting, produced the best show for India at these Games, with the breakthrough coming in recurve -- a women's team gold and Kumkum Mohod's individual gold,the latter also booking India's quota for LA 2028. {{/usCountry}}

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Then there are weight-category and format firsts that carry their own significance. Lovlina Borgohain's gold in women's 75kg boxing, Aman Sehrawat's gold in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling, and Pranavi Urs' individual gold in golf are India's first-ever titles in their respective categories.

And then, the double gold sweep in hockey, with the women's team ending a 44-year drought and securing direct qualification for the Olympics.

Take a look at all 22 firsts for India at the 2026 Asian Games...