India’s Asian Games crown changed hands: Just 8 of 28 golds were defended, while 13 new champions emerged in Aichi-Nagoya

At the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, India scripted its best-ever show — 106 medals, with 28 golds and a lot of chatter about the arrival of a sporting nation. Three years hence, India capped off the Aichi-Nagoya edition with 85 medals — their second-best performance at the Asiad — comprising 21 golds. That's fewer in number, and strikingly, with a new cast of champions. Of the 28 golds India defended in Japan this time, only eight came back. India won 21 gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games

The Indian cricket and kabaddi teams — men and women — the men's hockey team, and three compound team events — men's, women's, and mixed — successfully defended India's gold at the 2026 Asian Games. And those eight golds were rather routine wins for India, anything less than which would have been an absolute shocker.

India is the Asian champion in cricket across both categories and returned with a second consecutive gold. In fact, in the men's division, India were the only side to land in the Japanese city with a full-strength T20 squad. In hockey, the Indian men's team finished top of the podium in two of the previous three editions, and with the overall standard of hockey in Asia falling well behind the world level, as seen in the recent World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh's side cruised to a comfortable win, without a drop of sweat — albeit in the semifinal against Pakistan, when defensive lapses allowed their rivals to storm back and level at 3-3 in the third quarter.