5 takeaways from Golden State Warriors' win over Sacramento Kings in game four

On Sunday night, Golden State Warriors defeated Sacramento Kings by 126-125 in game four in a thrilling encounter. With their win, the series is now tied 2-2 in round one of the playoffs. Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Chase Center on April 23, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

The contest between the two teams is panning out in the most exciting ways and Sunday's game was no different. There was lot of drama even in the dying seconds of the match. Stephen Curry sustained a technical foul for calling a timeout which the team didn't have. Then De’Aaron Fox reduced the points deficit to just one point to bring Kings closer to a dramatic win but Warriors eventually emerged victorious.

Here are five takeaways from the Warriors vs Kings game as per a report by Nba.com.

1) Jordan Poole's good show

With 22 points, two rebounds and four assists, Poole contributed greatly in Warriors' victory. He gave good support to Klay Thompson(26 points) and Stephen Curry(32 points) and in good rhythm, the trio form a potent offensive mixture.

2) Stephen Curry's gaffe

Warriors coach Steve Kerr took responsibility for Curry's timeout gaffe. Just before Curry sought the only timeout left for his team, Warriors had lost a challenge. Kerr said that he didn’t remind the players that unsuccessful challenges cost a timeout.

3) Draymond's performance

Draymond Green came off the bench in the Sunday game and did well in defense and passing for Warriors. Talking about his performance as a reserve, he said “I saw what was working when we won (Game 3). I didn’t want to come back and shake things up; that’s not right. I wanted to do what I thought was best for the team.” He said that the end of the game is most important.

4) Keegan Murray's rise

Albeit in a losing cause, Murray finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Coach Mike Brown highlighted that he would always push Murray to do well. Brown said “Hey, look, Keegan is a rookie. He’s got to understand that he gets no passes. He’s got to bring it like everyone else and if he’s not bringing it, he’s going to hear from me.”

5) Neck-to-neck contest between both fights

Given the series is now tied 2-2, both teams look very balanced and giving their all. Going into game 5 and further matches, it's stars like De'Aaron Fox, Stephen Curry, Domantas Sabonis, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins who will hold the strings about which team gets the final laugh.