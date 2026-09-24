A 0-0 win, a $500 review and Asian Games heartbreak: How Mongolia's no-show cost India's eFootball medal hopes

India suffered a cruel twist of fate on Wednesday in Aichi-Nagoya after Mongolia's no-show in a decisive group-stage match saw the eFootball team of Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo get eliminated, ending their medal hopes at the 2026 Asian Games.
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Patel and Sahoo had begun their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uzbekistan, who then beat Mongolia 6-3 and 12-0 across the mobile and console games, leaving them with a substantial positive goal difference of +15.
Uzbekistan's results meant India needed a strong result against Mongolia to progress to the knockouts and keep their medal hopes alive. But the Mongolian team failed to report within the stipulated check-in time, arriving three minutes late and resulting in a forfeit.
Under the tournament rules, India were awarded the win, tying them with Uzbekistan on points in Group F. But because it was recorded as a 0-0 forfeit win, India gained no goal-difference advantage, resulting in their elimination as Uzbekistan progressed from Group F.
India's console player Sahoo told The Bridge that India did protest the decision, but it led nowhere.
"We protested and said that we want to play the games instead of a forfeit win, but they [officials] said a forfeit win is what the rules say," he said. "We were told we could pay $500 for a judge panel check."
India eventually decided against going ahead with the review.
"The thing is $500 is kind of a waste of money, because they have mentioned that coming late is a forfeit according to the rules," he added. "Unless they gave us a 3-0, 3-0 walkover with a +6 goal difference, we were not qualifying."
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India also missed out on qualification as one of the best second-placed teams in the draw, with Thailand (+3) and Saudi Arabia (+2) progressing to the quarterfinals.
This was a frustrating end for India, with Patel being the reigning Asian eFootball champion. The exit ended India's hopes of winning a first Asian Games esports medal after they failed to win one at the 2022 edition.
Uzbekistan eventually reached the semifinals but lost to Malaysia. Iran emerged as the eFootball champions.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Home/Sports/Others/A 0-0 win, a $500 review and Asian Games heartbreak: How Mongolia's no-show cost India's eFootball medal hopes
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