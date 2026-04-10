Augusta Apr 10 Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai had an electric start with three birdies in the first four holes and was in the Top-3 position after the first round but ended the day with a score of 1-under 71 to be placed Tied-10th at the 90th Masters here.

Aaron Rai is placed T-10th, as Bhatia opens with under par round at Masters

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He was four shots behind co-leaders, defending champion Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns, who shot 5-under 67 each.

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia, who has three PGA Tour wins to his name, had three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine in his 1-over 73, which placed him Tied-33rd at the Augusta National Golf Club.

With only 16 under par scores, the 2026 Masters promises to be a tough test once again.

It was a two-way tie at the top, as McIlroy fired a 5-under 67, the same as five-time PGA TOUR winner Burns, who finished earlier.

Burns surged into the early first-round lead, thanks to a fine stretch through Amen Corner.

The world No. 33 knocked in a 20-foot birdie putt at the par-3 12th, then followed it up by sticking his 50-yard third shot to 11 feet at the par-5 13th and converted again to reach 2-under for the iconic stretch.

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{{^usCountry}} Burns added another birdie at the par-5 15th to seize the outright lead, for his lowest career round at the Masters in his fifth start. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Burns added another birdie at the par-5 15th to seize the outright lead, for his lowest career round at the Masters in his fifth start. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But his sole lead didn't hold for long. An hour later, McIlroy matched Burns' 67, but he struggled off the tee and hit just five fairways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But his sole lead didn't hold for long. An hour later, McIlroy matched Burns' 67, but he struggled off the tee and hit just five fairways. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} McIlroy is only the second player in the last 10 years to shoot 67 or better in one round at the Masters despite hitting five or fewer fairways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McIlroy is only the second player in the last 10 years to shoot 67 or better in one round at the Masters despite hitting five or fewer fairways. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Only three players have won the Masters in consecutive years Jack Nicklaus , Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only three players have won the Masters in consecutive years Jack Nicklaus , Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rai, 31, who won the Par-3 contest a day earlier, is coming back from a neck niggle. He putted well on the demanding greens and was 3-under through four. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rai, 31, who won the Par-3 contest a day earlier, is coming back from a neck niggle. He putted well on the demanding greens and was 3-under through four. {{/usCountry}}

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Then he followed six pars before back-to-back bogeys on the 11th and the 12th which set him back. A birdie on the 13th and a bogey on the 17th saw him finish at 71.

Bhatia's opening round of 73 featured promise as he birdied second, fourth and the eighth with a bogey in between on the fifth.

Turning in at a healthy 2-under, he gave away bogeys on the 12th, 13th and the 15th and a double bogey on the 17th. Birdies on the 14th and the 17th salvaged the round.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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