Adille Sumariwalla takes over at IOA; contempt of court, says Khanna

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday co-opted Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla as interim president but the decision was questioned by office-bearers. IOA acting president Anil Khanna said Sumariwalla, who would be the first Olympian-president in the association’s 95-year history, could be charged with contempt of court.

In a letter addressed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, Sumariwalla, who represented India in the 100m at the Moscow Olympics, said the appointment was done “in accordance with IOA constitution”.

“The majority members of IOA Executive Committee vide letters dated July 2022 have co-opted the undersigned to be the President of the IOA till such time as fresh elections to the Executive Council of the IOA are held,” the letter said. It said 18 of the 31 executive members had “co-opted the undersigned to fill the vacancy.”

IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra resigned on July 18 after Delhi high court, in a June 24 order, had removed him and appointed Khanna as acting president. On August 16, the high court had ordered IOA to hold elections within 16 weeks. The elections were due in December 2021 but could not be held due to amendments in the constitution. In the same order, the high court bench of justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri appointed a committee of administrators (CoA) to run IOA.

Two days later, a Supreme Court bench headed by former Chief Justice NV Ramana removed CoA but said kept the deadline for elections. On August 22, the top court extended status quo until further orders and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Khanna reacted sharply to Sumariwalla's appointment. "This is a contempt of court. Mr Adille Sumariwalla may have his own understanding of the constitution, but a court order is sacrosanct. When you (Sumariwalla) approached the SC, SC ordered a status quo, which means there was no relief given. Till such time the courts deliberate on the matter, how can Adille be the president?” he said.

"The Karnataka Olympic Association, in its Special Leave Petition filed in SC on August 18, made a representation that on July 23, some 18 people have made Adille the president of IOA. The court ordered a status quo, which means there can't be any changes to IOA. Who are these 18 people? When was this resolution passed? Who called for the EC (executive committee) meeting? If Mr Sumariwalla was president on July 23, why did he allow me to attend the Commonwealth Games and Prime Minister's function as IOA head?” said Khanna.

Khanna and Sumariwalla shared the stage at IOA's felicitation of CWG medallists. “At that function, I asked him (Sumwariwalla) to felicitate the silver medallists by virtue of being IOA vice-president. Even then, he never mentioned that he is now the president,” said Khanna.

Sumariwalla dismissed questions of legality and said he was focussed on conducting elections within the court-allotted time frame. “There's a lot on my plate. I never put my hat in the ring. These people (executive committee) elected me. Out of 30-odd people, 18 elected me and some abstained. It is what people want. Probably they saw how I transformed AFI from a rudderless ship to an efficient organisation,” he said.

IOA secretary-general Rajiv Mehta though said the legality of the executive committee is questionable. "The term of the executive council (of 2017-21) ended in December 2021. Then where is the question of the majority of executive council appointing him (Sumariwalla)?" Mehta was quoted as saying by PTI.

IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey seconded Mehta. "This appointment cannot be recognised as the executive committee doesn't exist. What we have now in IOA is an ad hoc arrangement with Anil Khanna as president. Khanna was appointed by court, so removing him will amount to contempt of court. In fact, calling an executive meeting by anyone other than IOA president or secretary-general is illegal. No one will recognise him as a president. The stay on CoA means that Khanna continues to be the president,” said Pandey.

Lawyer Rahul Mehra, on whose petition the court is hearing the case, could not be reached for comment.

