Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar to feature in Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, who made a winning start in 2023 last week in Kenya, will get a chance to consolidate her position on the Ladies European Tour as she will get back to action at the Lalla Meryem Cup at Rabat, Morocco this week. Aditi, who got into the field after winning last week, will have compatriot Diksha Dagar for company. Diksha will be looking to compensate for last week's missed cut in Kenya.

Aditi, who since her maiden success in the Hero Women's Indian Open in 2016 has won three more times, will play alongside the 2019 winner Nuria Iturrioz and local golfer, Ines Laklalech while Diksha plays alongside another local in Rim Imni and Dutch player Lauren Holmey.

Both Aditi and Diksha will tee off in the afternoon from the 10th.

Nuria Iturrioz was the last woman to lift the trophy at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam when she claimed the victory in 2019 -- the second of two victories for the Spaniard on Moroccan soil having also done so in 2016.

She will be looking for another strong performance in her season debut this week.

The field for the 54-hole event at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat will see 96 players from 25 countries.

The tournament marks the second event of the 2023 LET season, after last week's Magical Kenya Ladies Open, where Aditi was a start-to-finish winner.

Two LET rookies April Angurasaranee and Gabi Ruffels also played well finishing second and fourth places respectively.

The English duo of Cara Gainer and Alice Hewson will also be looking to build on top five finishes in the season opener.

The 2019 Order of Merit winner Esther Henseleit will also be looking for another strong performance after a T-7 finish last week.

All eyes will be on 2022 Race to Costa Del Sol winner Linn Grant when the competition gets underway on Thursday.

Runner-up and compatriot Maja Stark will also be performing on the LET for the first time in 2023 this week. Stark was T-2 in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on the LPGA last month.

