After a month of flip-flops, Shankar makes it to CWG squad

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar was fiddling with his phone on Friday evening when Twitter notifications alerted him of his inclusion in the Birmingham-bound Commonwealth Games (CWG) squad, ending a month of flip-flops. “What can I say? It's only apt that I come to know about my exclusion as well as inclusion through the media,” he said.

“I don’t know what to feel or how to react because this yes-no-yes-no has been going on for a while now,” he said, still awaiting official communication.

The decision was taken by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) at their Delegates Registration Meeting (DRM) and was conveyed to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The IOA in turn wrote to AFI on Thursday night, confirming Shankar's inclusion.

“Mr Tejaswin Shankar’s entry has been approved by CGF and accordingly accepted by the Sport Entry Department of Commonwealth Games B2022 during the DRM. You are requested to kindly send the revised entry by name form at the earliest,” the letter stated.

For Shankar, the decision marks an end to the bitter standoff with AFI who overlooked the national record holder despite him meeting the qualifying mark (2.27m). The federation contended that since the mark was achieved at the NCAA Championships and not at the National Inter-State Meet in Chennai, it didn’t count for much. Shankar took AFI to court and even got a favourable verdict, but the CWG working committee refused to accept his belated entry.

Shankar, who is currently in Delhi to renew his visa, said there has been no let-up in his training. “I have been training hard as ever so that if an opportunity arises, I am not found wanting. Physically, I am doing my best, but sometimes mentally, I am not there. Perhaps I’ll be able to feel the change from tomorrow. I don’t even know if I should celebrate. I am just going through the motions,” the 23-year-old said.

In addition to Shankar, sprinter MV Jilna has been included in the squad. She will be part of the 4X100m relay team.

