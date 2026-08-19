Alex Albon will remain at Williams through the 2027 season after signing a one-year contract extension, the British team announced Tuesday.

Alex Albon signs extension with Williams through 2027

Albon has amassed a team-record 100 race starts since he joined Williams in 2022. The 30-year-old is the longest-serving driver in its history.

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The announcement ended speculation surrounding Albon's potential departure from the team due to a disappointing start to the year. After Williams finished fifth in the championship in 2025, it is in ninth place after 11 races in 2026.

"Alex has been a leader of this transformation project since Day 1, and we have plenty of unfinished business that we are determined to achieve," Williams team principal James Vowles said in a statement. "Alex is one of the best drivers on the grid and knows better than anyone the enormous improvements we have made in recent years. Re-signing him shows the belief we both have in the direction we are heading."

Albon joined Williams in 2022 after Red Bull dropped him at the end of 2020.

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{{^usCountry}} Preseason production delays resulted in an overweight car that has limited Albon's success so far this season. He's made it out of Q1 in qualifying just once in five races before the summer break but scored points at Miami in May and Monaco in June. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preseason production delays resulted in an overweight car that has limited Albon's success so far this season. He's made it out of Q1 in qualifying just once in five races before the summer break but scored points at Miami in May and Monaco in June. {{/usCountry}}

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"One tough year doesn't tell the full picture, and it only gives me more motivation to keep building and pushing together with the factory and our fans to achieve great things," Albon said in a statement. "Our story is not over yet, so my full focus now is on doing whatever it takes to get us back up the grid."

The Formula 1 season is set to resume this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

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