Anahat, Abhay, Joshana — an Indian squash blend brewing medals in Japan

Anahat Singh is just where she wanted to be at the 2026 Asian Games — in medal territory, with a big push over the next step or two in mind. So is Abhay Singh.

India's Anahat Singh competes in the women's singles quarter-finals Tanvi Khanna at the Asian Games, (PTI)

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India's top two squash pros romped into the singles semi-finals of the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Friday, confirming at least a bronze for themselves while seeking a more prestigious colour. The most prestigious medal will also unlock an early spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a key motivating factor for both.

Anahat gave Tanvi Khanna just 10 games through a 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 breeze in their all-India women's singles quarter-final. Abhay gave only 13 in his 11-4, 11-3, 11-6 sail over Japan No.1 Ryunosuke Tsukue in the men's quarter-final.

Deep Dive What achievements have Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh made at the Asian Games 2026? Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh have advanced to the singles semi-finals, securing at least a bronze medal each and competing for a chance to qualify for the 2028 Olympics. How did Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar perform in the mixed doubles event? Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar dominated their mixed doubles quarter-final against the Philippines, ensuring themselves a medal with a 2-0 win. Why is winning a medal at the Asian Games significant for Indian squash players? Winning a medal at the Asian Games is significant as it reflects the players' hard work and success on an international stage, and it can also advance their qualification opportunities for future Olympic events.

A much tighter, drama-laced contest unfolded after that, where India No.2 Veer Chotrani ran out of gas and went down to Pakistan’s No.2 Irfan Muhammad 11-6, 8-11, 3-11, 3-11. And so, instead of an all-India men's singles semi-final, we’ll have an India-Pakistan showdown again on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} Anahat and Abhay have assured medals, with both losing semifinalists getting bronze even though there is a 3rd/4th place singles playoff this time, confirmed SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anahat and Abhay have assured medals, with both losing semifinalists getting bronze even though there is a 3rd/4th place singles playoff this time, confirmed SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha. {{/usCountry}}

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Also assuring medals were Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar after their quarter-final win in mixed doubles.

When Joshana, 40, won her first Asian Games medal in 2014, Anahat was six. At the previous Asian Games in 2023, she was 15 as the Asia No.1 in U-17 who wasn't even part of the singles draw. At this Asian Games, the 18-year-old has made a last-four spot look like routine work.

Tanvi took the first point of their contest and was equal at 2-2, before Anahat cranked it up and pulled ahead with a commanding difference in the level and scoreboard. Flaunting her superior court movement and stroke sharpness, the world No.17 did not give Tanvi another point in that game, and leaked just eight across the next two.

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Now comes the stiffer challenges, and a significant step up. Awaiting Anahat on Saturday is Japan's Satomi Watanabe, the world No.6 and Hangzhou's bronze medallist. Her mentor Saurav Ghosal believes the Indian, who uses plenty of angles and variety in her play, could stand a chance against the hard- and flat-hitting home hopeful, provided Anahat executes her tactics well.

"It's about whether Anahat can make Satomi play the game that she wants to play, versus the other way around," Ghosal said last week.

Chotrani had managed to turn around his Round of 16 thriller against Sanjay Jeeva, but couldn't repeat it two days in a row. The India-Pakistan clash had its typical needles between players, refereeing disagreements and arguments, especially from Chotrani, but in the end, Muhammad ran away with it. Can Abhay, the world No.26, stop him?

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No one seems to be stopping Joshana. In her seventh Asian Games, she is still ticking off medals. The 40-year-old guaranteed a sixth continental medal for herself, and a second in a non-team event.

Joshana and Velavan made light work of David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado, a tricky Filipino pair coming off an upset of the South Koreans, 2-0 (11-3, 11-5) in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

This is an event in which India are defending champions, courtesy Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu in Hangzhou. Those two are Joshana's now-retired contemporaries; the latter also serving as the Indian contingent's national coach in Japan.

Joshana though is still out there, winning medals and fighting to improve the colour. Much like her teenage squad member in singles.