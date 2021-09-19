Another fine finish by Tvesa Malik at Open de France, Aditi 57th as rain washes out play at Portland Classic

India's Tvesa Malik registered yet another superb result as she finished tied 12 with a final round of 1-under 70 at the 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open de France here.

She finished with rounds of 69-70-70 for 4-under 208 as Celine Boutier emerged champion after securing victory in the most dramatic of fashions at Golf Club du Medoc.

Tvesa has been knocking on the doors of a maiden triumph and finished runner-up at Gant Ladies Open in July. Last week she was tied 11 at Swiss Ladies Open and this season she has had three Top-10s.

The golfer had three birdies from eighth to 10th and two bogeys on fourth and 12th. After a week's break Tvesa will be back for Estrella Damm Championship in Spain.

The two-time Solheim Cup winner Boutier kept her nerve on a frantic final day in Bordeaux, before sinking a fantastic birdie putt on the last to take victory by a single shot ahead of Scotland's Kylie Henry.

The two players were neck and neck for much of the final Saturday with the lead changing hands throughout the day. Both were 10-under when they came to the 18th tied.

Henry was short with her second shot on the final hole, but Boutier made it to the green in two, before rolling in a 20-foot putt with her third shot to send the locals into celebrations.

It was a special moment for Boutier, who made her first professional appearance at the tournament back in 2016, before finishing second to Nelly Korda in 2019.

She was delighted to win in front of her home crowd.

It was a fantastic day for the home talents with two more French stars finishing in the top five, as Didriksons Skafto Open winner Pauline Roussin Bouchard secured the round of the day 66 (-5) to see her finish on 8-under for the tournament.

Alongside her in a tie for third place was compatriot Anais Meyssonier.

Magdalena Simmermacher continued to impress with a second top five finish in her last three tournaments. Despite not playing this week, Atthaya Thitikul still leads the way at the top of the standings with 2,887.46 points, with Steph Kyriacou and Sanna Nuutinen making up the top three.

TOUGH ASK FOR ADITI

Aditi Ashok will be hoping for a low score in the third round which will also be the final round as the wet course conditions and more forecasted rain forced the LPGA Tour to reduce the Cambia Portland Classic to 54 holes.

Tournament officials will survey the golf course with the intention of beginning the final round in groups of three off the first and 10th tees.

While officials hope to finish the competition on Sunday, play may extend into Monday if necessary.

Aditi had 77-72 to make the cut and was Tied-57th.

Aditi travelled to the US this week after a few starts in Europe before which she was in Tokyo for the Olympics, where she missed a medal by a whisker.

No. 2 ranked Jin Young Ko (69-67) carded six birdies and just one bogey for a second-round 67 and sits on top of the leaderboard at 8-under heading.

She has a one-stroke advantage over Gemma Dryburgh (68-69) in second and a three-stroke lead over Carlota Ciganda in third.