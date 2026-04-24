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Anush Agarwalla claims silver at CDI Hagen

Anush Agarwalla claims silver at CDI Hagen

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 02:41 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla delivered an outstanding performance at the CDI Hagen, one of Europe's most esteemed international dressage competitions, securing a second-place finish with a score of 70.94 per cent aboard his accomplished mare, Floriana, in Hagen, Germany.

Anush Agarwalla claims silver at CDI Hagen

The result marks another landmark achievement in the young Indian rider's rapidly ascending international career.

Agarwalla and Floriana produced a polished and expressive test that impressed the panel of international judges.

The pair's harmony, technical precision, and artistic presentation earned them a score of 70.94 per cent, placing them firmly on the podium in second position.

Talking about the same Agarwalla said, "This result at CDI Hagen is a testament to the incredible partnership I share with Floriana.

"I'm really pleased with how Floriana and I performed at Hagen. She felt confident and expressive throughout the test, and we were able to execute what we've been working on in training.

"Competing in Germany, where dressage is deeply revered, makes this achievement even more special. I am proud to represent India at this level and look forward to building on this momentum."

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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