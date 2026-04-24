New Delhi, Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla delivered an outstanding performance at the CDI Hagen, one of Europe's most esteemed international dressage competitions, securing a second-place finish with a score of 70.94 per cent aboard his accomplished mare, Floriana, in Hagen, Germany.

Anush Agarwalla claims silver at CDI Hagen

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The result marks another landmark achievement in the young Indian rider's rapidly ascending international career.

Agarwalla and Floriana produced a polished and expressive test that impressed the panel of international judges.

The pair's harmony, technical precision, and artistic presentation earned them a score of 70.94 per cent, placing them firmly on the podium in second position.

Talking about the same Agarwalla said, "This result at CDI Hagen is a testament to the incredible partnership I share with Floriana.

"I'm really pleased with how Floriana and I performed at Hagen. She felt confident and expressive throughout the test, and we were able to execute what we've been working on in training.

"Competing in Germany, where dressage is deeply revered, makes this achievement even more special. I am proud to represent India at this level and look forward to building on this momentum."

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{{^usCountry}} CDI Hagen attracts some of the world's finest dressage riders and horses, making it a highly competitive arena on the FEI international calendar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CDI Hagen attracts some of the world's finest dressage riders and horses, making it a highly competitive arena on the FEI international calendar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A podium finish at this event underscores the exceptional standard Agarwalla and Floriana have reached on the global stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A podium finish at this event underscores the exceptional standard Agarwalla and Floriana have reached on the global stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Agarwalla has been steadily establishing himself as one of India's most prominent equestrian athletes, consistently competing at the highest levels of international dressage. His partnership with Floriana has evolved into one of the most compelling combinations in the sport, combining elegance with athletic excellence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agarwalla has been steadily establishing himself as one of India's most prominent equestrian athletes, consistently competing at the highest levels of international dressage. His partnership with Floriana has evolved into one of the most compelling combinations in the sport, combining elegance with athletic excellence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This silver medal result further strengthens Agarwalla's international ranking and signals strong prospects for upcoming FEI events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This silver medal result further strengthens Agarwalla's international ranking and signals strong prospects for upcoming FEI events. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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