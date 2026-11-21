Nike plans to triple its business in India, while reconfiguring its presence in Greater China as the footwear and apparel giant resets its priorities across two of its most important Asian markets. This is part of Nike's broader roadmap to deliver $5 billion in growth between FY28 and FY31, gain market share in 23 nations and strengthen business performance through higher full-price sales, healthier inventory and more productive retail operations.

A woman walks past a Nike store in Beijing, China. (REUTERS) more less

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“We are investing for the long-term in India and resetting Greater China,” said Cathy Sparks, Vice President and General Manager, Greater China. She was speaking at the Investors Day that Nike hosted this week, its first in nine years.

India's ambitions

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India has emerged as one of Nike's biggest growth opportunities, and is looking to tap into the country's athletic footwear and apparel market, which is valued at approximately $9 billion and expected to reach $14 billion by 2031.

"Our ambition is to triple our business in the next five years," Sparks said.

The strategy rests on three aspects: running, training and sportswear, while Cricket emerges as a key pillar to deepen its engagement with local consumers.

The plan rests on three things:

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{{^usCountry}} Cricket: On the partnership front, Nike signed a new deal with Mumbai Indians, both the men’s and women’s teams, and is also preparing a full range of cricket shoes, keeping the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in mind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cricket: On the partnership front, Nike signed a new deal with Mumbai Indians, both the men’s and women’s teams, and is also preparing a full range of cricket shoes, keeping the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in mind. {{/usCountry}}

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Running: Last month, Nike launched its first running shoe made for Indian runners: Vegam Run, which went from idea to factory in just five months. “Not long ago, a shoe like this would have taken us up to two years,” said Venkatesh Alagirisamy, Nike’s chief operating officer. “We have two and a half million pairs planned this fiscal year.”

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Greater China’s slide

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NIKE's Greater China business, which has long been one of its most reliable sources of growth, has reversed sharply, with revenue falling from $7.55 billion in FY24 to $6.59 billion in FY25, and $5.85 billion in FY26. The trend continued in Q1 FY27: excluding currency swings, revenue dropped 26% year-on-year.

It is down to consumers becoming more price-conscious, amid the rise in local brands like Anta and Li-Ning, which gained ground through faster trend adoption and sharper pricing.

Sparks didn’t sugarcoat it. "Our marketplace and our model have not kept pace and our results show it," she said, admitting that "local competitors are moving with speed and fluency."

Resetting in Greater China

Nike is not ready to give up on Greater China yet, saying that it is still the No.1 sports brand in the country, and that its running shoes lead the market. Nike is rather willing to change its own approach to match the local competition.

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Nike is shifting to a more locally driven model, empowering the teams across 20 priority cities to tailor the products and market them to meet the local competition.

Another shift in approach includes where Nike will develop these products. "We're shifting from adopting product for Greater China to creating it in Greater China," Sparks said. A new Shanghai-based team will use inputs from local athletes, designers and consumers to develop products that better reflect Chinese needs and preferences.

Starting 2027, the company will also streamline its online presence and drive sales through its own official stores on Greater China’s big shopping apps.

Nike understands that the turnaround will take time. “We know that this will create short-term pressure for us and our partners,” Sparks said, while Chief financial officer Dave Denton expects Nike’s numbers will "continue downward pressure in ‘28". CEO Hill promised that although “Greater Greater China will stabilise”, Nike is unlikely to see a recovery until 2031.

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The reason behind Nike's two-fold Asia reset is down to the fact that the Greater China business alone is worth about two-thirds of India’s entire sportswear market. Even if Nike does meet the target in India, Greater China will remain far bigger for years. Nike is both defending a large market that is shrinking, while building a smaller one that is growing fast.