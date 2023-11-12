As wedding day approaches, Sandhu and fiancée Tvesa find serious form

Love can move mountains – or so Celine Dion will tell you – but it can also help make some birdies.

Ajeetesh Sandhu and Tvesa Malik are getting married on December 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s what two of India’s top golfers – Ajeetesh Sandhu and Tvesa Malik – are finding out. They are tying the knot on December 29, and as the D-day approaches, both are running into some serious form.

Looks like the stars are aligning perfectly for them, on and off the golf course.

On Friday, the 28-year-old Malik moved one step closer to securing her card back on the Ladies European Tour (LET) when she won the Second Stage of Qualifying School at the Classic Golf Resort in Gurgaon.

Several thousand kilometers east, 35-year-old Sandhu continued to make steady progress following a long injury layoff, putting together another solid week in Asian Tour’s Hong Kong Open. On Sunday, the Chandigarh pro finished tied 30th with a score of 8-under par, edging closer to the top-65 position in the Order of Merit that would help him keep his card for 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The smooth-swinging Sandhu struggled through the first few months of the year with a ligament strain over his sacroiliac joint. It seriously hampered his ability to rotate the hip, which is pivotal in a golf swing.

Malik, on the other hand, experienced something that many golfers have gone through. After a superb season on the LET in 2021, when she finished inside the top-10 six times and finished 19th in the Order of Merit, the Delhi girl decided to change her swing to get more consistency. But the changes took time to settle, and she lost her card.

“When it comes to golf, we do like to push each other. It helps a lot and I think it’s quite good,” said Sandhu after his final-round 71 in the $2 million International Series event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s just great that we both are golfers. It’s quite comfortable and easy because you know what to say and what not to say at the time since we both go through the same emotions almost every day.

“And it’s definitely a motivating factor for both of us. She’s one of the hardest-working people that I know. It has seeped into my personality as well. And I think I’ve maybe helped her have a little bit of an overall view on life and kind of balance things out a little bit.”

Sandhu has been his consistent self since the Asian Tour went to the UK for a two-week stint in August. There, he finished tied 8th in St Andrews Bay Championship, and was tied 13th last week in the Volvo China Open. With three tournaments remaining in the season, he remained in 64th place in the Order of Merit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am very pleased with the way my game has been trending. I thought the past two weeks (in China and Hong Kong) I played better than I scored, which is a good feeling to have after a tournament,” said Sandhu.

“I haven’t paid much attention to my position in the Order of Merit. I think every tournament is important, especially towards the end of the year. Because I missed more than almost half of the season, if I do have to rely on it, I will take a medical (exemption).

"Hopefully, I won’t need it. It’s definitely in my hands to take care of that. But I think it doesn’t put any added pressure on me for the remaining tournament. I try and do my best and try and win every tournament. And that stays the same regardless of where you’re in the Order of Merit.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another Chandigarh player, Karandeep Kochhar (68), was the best-placed Indian in the tournament, tied 25th at 10-under. Gaganjeet Bhullar (68) and Veer Ahlawat (72) matched Sandhu’s 8-under total for tied 30th place. Rashid Khan (70) was tied 59th at 5-under.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON