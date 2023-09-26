News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur grabs silver medal in sailing

Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur grabs silver medal in sailing

PTI |
Sep 26, 2023 12:09 PM IST

The girl's dinghy ILCA-4 category consists of 11 races and Neha finished with 32 total points.

Indian sailor Neha Thakur grabbed a silver in girl's dinghy ILCA-4 event to open the country's medal count in the sport on day three of the Asian Games in Ningbo (China) on Tuesday.

Neha Thakur(@India_AllSports)
Neha Thakur(@India_AllSports)

A rising sailor from National Sailing School Bhopal, Neha finished with a total of 32 points but her net score of 27 helped her earn the second spot behind gold medallist Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand.

Singapore's Kiera Marie Carlyle settled for a bronze with a net score of 28.

In sailing, the competitor's worst score from all the races is subtracted from the total points to determine the net score. The one with the lowest net score is adjudged the winner.

The girl's dinghy ILCA-4 category consists of 11 races and Neha finished with 32 total points. Neha's worst race was the fifth one where she got five points to end with a net score of 27.

The ILCA-4 is defined as a one-design dinghy class in the laser series and is a one-design class of sailboat.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live and India vs Australia Live Score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out