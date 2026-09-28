Asian Games Full India Results (Updated Live) Day 10: Esha Singh brings silver after missing out in shoot-off for gold

Esha Singh narrowly missed out on gold in the women's 25m pistol individual final after coming up short in the shoot-off for gold. The 21-year-old won silver, bringing yet another medal for India in shooting at the Asian Games. Earlier, Pincky Balhara brought the first medal of the day for the Indian contingent on Monday, winning bronze in kurash. She lost to Mo Sumin of South Korea in the women's -78kg semifinal. Lovlina Borgohain also assured yet another medal in boxing for the Indian contingent on Monday after she progressed to the semi-finals of the women's 75kg category at the Asian Games.

Esha Singh won silver for India in shooting on Monday. (Screengrab - SonyLiv)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, Day 10 of the event started on a bad note for India when Manu Bhaker, the first from the country to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, failed to qualify for the individual final in the women's 25m pistol. The team also failed to secure a medal, finishing fifth overall.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 10: Check all updates and coverage

The Indian men's cricket team also qualified for the semi-finals after the fixture against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. Shreyas Iyer's team marched ahead owing to their higher ICC ranking.

Here are the full results for the Indian contingent on Day 10 of the Asian Games:

Boxing

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Lovlina Borgohain beat Seong Suyeon of South Korea in the women's 75kg quarterfinal, confirming a medal. Kurash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lovlina Borgohain beat Seong Suyeon of South Korea in the women's 75kg quarterfinal, confirming a medal. Kurash {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Pincky Balhara beat Lim Garam (South Korea) in the women's -78kg quarterfinal bout, confirming a medal.

Pincky Balhara lost to Mo Sumin (South Korea) in the women's -78kg semifinal bout, and won BRONZE.

Cricket

India's men's team progresses to the semis after the match against Afghanistan is abandoned due to rain.

Archery

Chikitha Taniparthi beat Chen Yi-Hsuan (Chinese Taipei) in the women's compound individual round of 16.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost to Kang Yeonseo (South Korea) in the women's compound individual round of 16.

Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam beat Sahil Jadhav in the round of 16 of the men's compound individual event.

Chikitha Taniparthi beat Dorji Dolma (Bhutan) in the women's compound individual round of 32.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan) in the women's compound individual round of 32.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost to Kang Yeonseo (South Korea) in the women's compound individual round of 16.

Volleyball

India beat Hong Kong 3-0 in the men's volleyball group game.

Squash

India beat China 2-1 in a women's team pool game.

India beat China 3-0 in the men's team pool game.

Shooting

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat finished 5th in the women's 25m pistol team event.

Shapath Bharadwaj is 5th, Kynan Chenai is 19th, and Ahvar Rizvi is 32nd in men's trap qualifying after Day 2.

Neeru is 1st, Manisha Keer is 21st, and Aashima Ahlawat is 23rd in women's trap qualifying after Day 2.

Esha Singh wins SILVER in women's 25m pistol individual final.

Surfing

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sivaraj Babu lost to Jayuard Alciso (Philippines) in men's shortboard round 3.

Kishore Kumar Anbarasu beat Ma Wensong (China) in men's shortboard round 3.

Tennis

Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lost to Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putinseva of Kazakhstan in the first round of women's doubles.