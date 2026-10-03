Asian Games 2026 Day 15 LIVE updates: Kumkum Mahod storms into final; eyes historic gold

Today, there are a lot of wrestling events. In light of India’s traditional dominance in the sport, there should a few gold medals for the country for sure. Then there is archery to look forward to. But the biggest focus will be on the India-Pakistan cricket match for the gold medal. Similarly, the India-Malaysia hockey gold medal match will catch a lot of attention. Don’t want to jinx it, but we can have an even bigger day today. India at present are fifth on the medal tally with 16 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze.