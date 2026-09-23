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Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu headline India's medal hunt; men's shuttlers eye final

By Aditya Maheshwari
Sep 23, 2026, 05:53:20 IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE updates: Follow all the latest updates from the Indian contingent as India look to add more medals to their tally, with shooting, weightlifting and badminton among the key events in focus.

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE: Follow Latest Updates. (Amit)
Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE: Follow Latest Updates. (Amit)

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE updates: India’s campaign at the Asian Games moves into another busy day with several big medal opportunities on the cards. After adding to their medal tally on Day 4, the Indian contingent will be looking to keep the momentum going on Day 5. Manu Bhaker will be one of the biggest names in action as she takes aim in the women’s 10m air pistol, while Mirabai Chanu is set to compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final. The Indian men’s badminton team will also take centre stage, facing China in the semifinal as they eye a place in the gold medal match. There is plenty more action lined up across shooting, kabaddi, hockey, fencing, rowing, squash and wushu.

Follow all the updates here:
  • 23 Sept 2026, 05:53:20 AM IST

    Rowing - Balraj finishes third in heat!

    Balraj Panwar has booked his place in the men's singles sculls final after finishing third in his heat with a timing of 6:52.84. He was only 0.31 seconds adrift of Hong Kong's Chi Fung Chan, who finished second in the same heat. Balraj's time puts him fourth overall across the two heats, leaving him just three-tenths of a second outside the medal positions. He will now return for tomorrow's final with a medal within touching distance, but will need to find a little more pace to move into the podium spots.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 05:35:33 AM IST

    India's Day 5 gets underway

    India's Day 5 at the Asian Games gets off to an early start, with action across three events. The men's team regu in sepak takraw begins against the Philippines at 5:30 AM, while soft tennis player Jay Meena takes on Sherwin Nuguit in the men's singles quarterfinal at the same time. At 5:40 AM, all eyes will be on rower Balraj Panwar as he begins his men's single sculls heats.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 05:28:01 AM IST

    September 23 India complete schedule!

    Here is India’s complete schedule for September 23!

    Soft Tennis

    Men’s Singles – Quarterfinal: Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit (Philippines) | 5:30am

    Men’s Singles – Semifinal: Jay Meena, subject to qualification | 8:30am

    Men’s Singles – Gold Medal Match: Jay Meena, subject to qualification | 12:15pm

    Sepaktakraw

    Men’s Team Regu – Preliminary Round, Group B: India vs Philippines | 5:30am

    Rowing

    Men’s Single Sculls – Heat 2: Balraj Panwar | 5:40am

    Men’s Double Sculls – Heat 3: Satnam Singh, Salman Khan | 6:00am

    Men’s Pair – Heat 2: Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar | 6:50am

    Women’s Four – Heat 1: Gurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi Devi, Haobijam | 7:10am

    Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls – Heat 1: Rohit, Ujjwal Kumar Singh | 11:20am

    Men’s Quadruple Sculls – Heat 2: Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan | 12:10pm

    Men’s Four – Heat 1: Ghurde Vipul Satish, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar | 12:20pm

    Shooting

    Air Pistol Women – Individual Qualification: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 6:15am

    Air Pistol Women – Team Qualification: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 6:15am

    Skeet Men – Individual Qualification Day 3: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 6:30am

    Skeet Men – Team Qualification Day 3: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 6:30am

    Skeet Women – Individual Qualification Day 3: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 6:30am

    Skeet Women – Team Qualification Day 3: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 6:30am

    Air Pistol Women – Individual Final: Suruchi, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 9:00am

    Skeet Women – Individual Final: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 11:00am

    Skeet Men – Individual Final: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 12:30pm

    Canoe Sprint

    Men’s Kayak Four 500m – Heat 1: Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh | 6:30am

    Women’s Canoe Single 200m – Heat 1: Megha Pradeep | 6:50am

    Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 1: Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi | 7:10am

    Men’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 2: Prsanna Kumar CS, Prohit Baroi | 10:40am

    Women’s Canoe Double 500m – Heat 2: Megha Pradeep, L Neha Devi | 11:00am

    Equestrian

    Eventing Individual, Cross Country – Final Day 2: Ashish Limaye | 6:30am

    Eventing Individual, Cross Country – Final Day 2: Fouaad Mirza | 6:30am

    Table Tennis

    Mixed Doubles – Round of 32: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Ismael Mohamed/Ali Fathimath (Maldives) | 6:30am

    Mixed Doubles – Round of 32: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu/Bimandee Swarn (Sri Lanka) | 7:10am

    Mixed Doubles – Round of 16: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale, subject to qualification | 10:15am

    Mixed Doubles – Round of 16: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade, subject to qualification | 10:15am

    Swimming

    Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heat 2: Rohit Benedicton, Sajan Prakash | 6:42am

    Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heat 2: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan | 7:03am

    Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final: Rohit Benedicton, Sajan Prakash, subject to qualification | 1:38pm

    Men’s 200m Freestyle – Final: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan, subject to qualification | 1:54pm

    Fencing

    Women’s Foil Individual – Pool Stage: Naorem Mina Devi and Joys Ashitha Stalinraj | 6:30am onwards

    Men’s Sabre Individual – Pool Stage: Gisho Nidhi K.P. and Karan Singh | 8:15am onwards

    Women’s Foil Individual – Round of 32, subject to qualification | 9:30am

    Men’s Sabre Individual – Round of 32, subject to qualification | 9:50am

    Boxing

    Men’s 80kg – Round of 16: Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain) | 8:30am onwards

    Weightlifting

    Women’s 49kg – Final, Group A: Mirabai Chanu | 10:00am

    Women’s 53kg – Final, Group A: Gyaneshwari Yadav | 1:30pm

    Squash

    Men’s Singles – Round of 32: Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand) | 10:30am

    Women’s Singles – Round of 32: Tanvi Khanna vs Kim Dami (Republic of Korea) | 11:15am

    Men’s Singles – Round of 32: Veer Chotrani vs Mohamed Shamil Mukthar Wakeel (Sri Lanka) | 12:00pm

    Badminton

    Men’s Team – Semifinal: India vs China | 11:30am

    Hockey

    Women’s Team – Pool B: India vs Thailand | 11:30am

    Wushu

    Women’s Sanda 60kg – Semifinal: Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas (Indonesia) | 2:30pm onwards

    Women’s Foil Individual – Round of 16, subject to qualification | 10:05am

    Men’s Sabre Individual – Round of 16, subject to qualification | 10:25am

    Women’s Foil Individual – Quarterfinals, subject to qualification | 11:00am

    Men’s Sabre Individual – Quarterfinals, subject to qualification | 11:00am

    Women’s Foil Individual – Semifinals, subject to qualification | 12:50pm onwards

    Men’s Sabre Individual – Semifinals, subject to qualification | 1:30pm onwards

    Women’s Foil Individual – Medal Bout, subject to qualification | 2:10pm

    Men’s Sabre Individual – Medal Bout, subject to qualification | 2:30pm

    Kabaddi

    Women’s Team – Preliminary Round, Group A: India vs Iran | 8:30am

    Men’s Team – Preliminary Round, Group A: India vs Bangladesh | 9:45am

  • 23 Sept 2026, 05:14:40 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Asian Games Day 5 as India look to add more medals to their tally today.

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Asian Games Day 5 as India look to add more medals to their tally today.

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