Asian Games 2026 Day 6, Full India results Live updates: Roshibina Devi wins historic wushu silver, rowing brings bronze

Satnam Singh and Salman Khan kicked off Thursday with a third-place finish in men's double sculls final, clocking 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds behind the winners Yi Xudi / Nie Yide of China, and 2.76 seconds behind Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin of Uzbekistan who earned silver. This was Satnam's second medal at the Asian Games, having won the bronze in 2022 in men's quadruple sculls team.
Roshibina Devi then won the silver medal in women's 60kg Sanda. This was her second consecutive silver at the Games and a third-straight Asiad medal haul, which came after she lost to Zhang Xiaoyu of China by a 2-0 scoreline, losing both rounds 0-5 - (2-6, 3-6, 2-6, 2-6, 2-8) and (2-10, 3-8, 3-7, 3-7, 1-6).
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Deep Dive
What are Roshibina Devi's achievements at the Asian Games?
Roshibina Devi has won three consecutive medals at the Asian Games: a bronze in 2018, a silver in 2022, and another silver in 2026, becoming the first Wushu player from India to achieve this feat.
How did Roshibina Devi secure her place in the 2026 Asian Games team?
Roshibina Devi was selected as a last-minute replacement for Divyanshi Choudhary, who was injured. Despite controversies surrounding the selection process, she went on to clinch silver in the women's 60kg Sanda category.
What was the significance of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan's bronze medal in rowing at the Asian Games 2026?
Satnam Singh and Salman Khan's bronze medal marked India's first-ever medal in the men's double sculls event at the Asian Games, highlighting a significant achievement in the country's rowing history.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/Asian Games 2026 Day 6, Full India results Live updates: Roshibina Devi wins historic wushu silver, rowing brings bronze
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