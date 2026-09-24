Asian Games 2026 Day 6, Full India results Live updates: Roshibina Devi wins historic wushu silver, rowing brings bronze

The sixth day at the 2926 Asian Games started on a sensational note for India as the contingent won two medals within the opening hour in Aichi-Nagoya. The first came on bronze in rowing, followed by a historic silver in wushu.

Roshibina Devi Naorem holds the silver medal after the Women's 60kg Wushu final match during the 20th Asian Games (PTI)

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Satnam Singh and Salman Khan kicked off Thursday with a third-place finish in men's double sculls final, clocking 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds behind the winners Yi Xudi / Nie Yide of China, and 2.76 seconds behind Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin of Uzbekistan who earned silver. This was Satnam's second medal at the Asian Games, having won the bronze in 2022 in men's quadruple sculls team.

Roshibina Devi then won the silver medal in women's 60kg Sanda. This was her second consecutive silver at the Games and a third-straight Asiad medal haul, which came after she lost to Zhang Xiaoyu of China by a 2-0 scoreline, losing both rounds 0-5 - (2-6, 3-6, 2-6, 2-6, 2-8) and (2-10, 3-8, 3-7, 3-7, 1-6).

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Deep Dive What are Roshibina Devi's achievements at the Asian Games? Roshibina Devi has won three consecutive medals at the Asian Games: a bronze in 2018, a silver in 2022, and another silver in 2026, becoming the first Wushu player from India to achieve this feat. How did Roshibina Devi secure her place in the 2026 Asian Games team? Roshibina Devi was selected as a last-minute replacement for Divyanshi Choudhary, who was injured. Despite controversies surrounding the selection process, she went on to clinch silver in the women's 60kg Sanda category. What was the significance of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan's bronze medal in rowing at the Asian Games 2026? Satnam Singh and Salman Khan's bronze medal marked India's first-ever medal in the men's double sculls event at the Asian Games, highlighting a significant achievement in the country's rowing history.

{{^usCountry}} Asian Games Day 6 LIVE updates Here's the full list of results for India on Day 6 at the Asian Games: Swimming {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asian Games Day 6 LIVE updates Here's the full list of results for India on Day 6 at the Asian Games: Swimming {{/usCountry}}

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Men's 50m butterfly heats

Benediction Beniston ended joint 12th, failed to qualify for final

Men's 800m freestyle final B

Aryan Nehra ended 3rd

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats

India ended 12th, failed to qualify for final

Kabaddi:

India beat 37-21 Chinese Taipei in Group A fixture to reach semifinal, assure medal

Boxing:

Sumit Kundu loses to Ali Qasim Hamdan Al Sarray (Iraq) in men's 70kg round of 16 bout

Squash:

Anahat Singh beat Au Yeong Wai Lynn of Singapore in women's singles round of 16

Athletics

India finished 4th, qualified for 4x400m relay mixed final

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Anamika Aneesh is tenth (868) and Pooja (894) is eighth in heptathlon, after the 100m hurdles event.

Canoe sprint

Women's canoe single 200m semi-final

Megha Pradeep ended 4th, failed to qualify for final

Women's kayak double 500m semi-final

Soniya Devi Phairembam/Parvathy Geetha ended 5th, failed to qualify for final

Men's kayak four 500m final A

India ended 7th

Shooting:

Parinaaz Dhaliwal-Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualify for skeet mixed team qualification.

Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve fail to qualify for men's 10m air pistol individual final.

Fencing:

Shreya Gupta and Bhavani Devi qualify for round of 16.

Rowing

Men's single sculls final A

Balraj Panwar ended 4th

Men's double sculls final A

Satnam Singh/Salman Khan won bronze

Men's pair final B

Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar ended 1st

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Women's four final A

India ended 6th

Table tennis

Women's doubles Round 2

Diya Chitale/Yashaswini Ghorpade beat Setayesh Iloukhani/Mashid Ashtari 3-0

Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das beat Bolor-erdene Batmunkh/Burenjargal/Sanjaa 3-0

Men's singles Round 1

Manush Shah beat Wong Qi Shen of Malaysia 4-0

Wushu

Women's 60kg final

Roshibina Devi Naorem lost to Xiaoyu Zhang 0-2, won silver