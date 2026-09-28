Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 10: Manu Bhaker aims to redeem herself; Shreyas Iyer's cricket team starts their campaign

Asian Games 2026 LIVE updates: Day 10 brings another packed schedule for India at the Asian Games, with the focus firmly on the athletics track. Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will begin the day’s medal hunt in the women’s 25m pistol rapid team final, but the evening is where things really pick up. Seema and Sanya Yadav will contest the women’s discus throw final, while Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan line up in the 400m hurdles final. Avinash Sable, Sreeshankar Murali, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh will also be chasing medals in their respective finals. There is more to follow, with India’s women’s 4x100m relay team scheduled to feature later in the evening. 2026 Asian Games