Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE: India look to boxing, athletics in bid to climb medal tally

Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Day 11 of Asian Games 2026 is another busy day for the Indians. They will be seen in action in surfing, archery, kurash, track cycling, shooting, squash, canoe slalom, sailing, tennis, boxing and athletics (featuring plenty of medal events). The day’s proceedings start at 4.54 am with surfing. Monday was a good day for the Indians, although they couldn’t pick up any gold. They won 8 medals and athletics delivered six: Murali Sreeshankar, Gulveer Singh and Yash Vir Singh claimed silver, while Vithya Ramraj, Parul Chaudhary and Rohit Yadav took bronze. Esha Singh added a shooting silver, while Pincky Balhara won bronze in kurash.