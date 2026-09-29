Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE: India look to boxing, athletics in bid to climb medal tally
Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE: Catch the latest updates from Day 11 of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games here. For Indians, there are plenty of medal events in athletics today.
Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Day 11 of Asian Games 2026 is another busy day for the Indians. They will be seen in action in surfing, archery, kurash, track cycling, shooting, squash, canoe slalom, sailing, tennis, boxing and athletics (featuring plenty of medal events). The day’s proceedings start at 4.54 am with surfing. Monday was a good day for the Indians, although they couldn’t pick up any gold. They won 8 medals and athletics delivered six: Murali Sreeshankar, Gulveer Singh and Yash Vir Singh claimed silver, while Vithya Ramraj, Parul Chaudhary and Rohit Yadav took bronze. Esha Singh added a shooting silver, while Pincky Balhara won bronze in kurash.
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- 29 Sept 2026, 04:22:10 AM IST
India add eight medals on Day 10!
India had another strong medal haul on Day 10 of the Asian Games, adding eight medals to their tally, though the elusive gold continued to stay away. Athletics led the charge with six medals, with Murali Sreeshankar, Gulveer Singh and Yash Vir Singh winning silver, while Vithya Ramraj, Parul Chaudhary and Rohit Yadav secured bronze. Esha Singh added a silver in shooting, while Pincky Balhara clinched bronze in kurash.
- 29 Sept 2026, 03:57:29 AM IST
Surfing: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu in action soon!
Kishore Kumar Anbarasu will be in action soon in the men’s shortboard quarterfinal as India look to stay in contention for a medal in surfing. The Indian surfer will be aiming to make the most of the waves and book his place in the semifinal.
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- 29 Sept 2026, 03:55:15 AM IST
India's schedule for today!
Check India's schedule at Asian Games September 29
4:54 a.m. onwards: Surfing - Kishore Kumar Anbarasu in men's shortboard quarterfinal.
5:30 a.m. onwards: Archery - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Kirti and Kukum Mohod in women's recurve round of 32 and 16 matches.
6:24 a.m. onwards: Kurash - Vipin Kumar in men's 66kg round 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and medal bouts.
6:30 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling - Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Triyasha Paul in women's team sprint qualification, heats and medal races.
6:38 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling - Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Jemsh Singh in men's team sprint qualification, heats and medal races.
6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat in women's trap individual qualification and team final Day 3.
6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap individual qualification and team final after Day 3.
6:30 a.m.: Squash - India vs Iran in women's group game.
7:00 a.m. onwards: Canoe Slalom- Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod in men's kayak single heats; Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen in women's canoe single heats. Shikha Chouhan in women's kayak single heats.
7:12 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling - Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh in women's team pursuit.
10:00 a.m.: Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy qualification series race 3.
10:00 a.m.: Tennis - Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara in men's singles second round.
10:15 a.m.: Boxing - Parveen vs Li Shu of China in women's 65kg semifinal.
10:30 a.m.: Shooting - Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat in women's trap individual final (if they qualify).
11:00 a.m.: Boxing - Ankush Panghal vs Fazilddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan in men's 80kg semifinal.
11:30 a.m.: Boxing - Narender vs Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in men's 90+kg semifinal.
12:00 p.m.: Shooting - Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap individual final (if they qualify).
Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis - Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seongchan of South Korea in men's singles second round.
Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis - Yuki Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev-Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan in men's doubles second round match.
12:30 p.m.: Volleyball - India vs Qatar in men's Pool C group.
2:50 p.m.: Athletics - Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault final (medal event).
Not before 3:30 p.m.: Tennis - Ankita Raina-N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong-Kairan Thompson of Hong Kong in mixed doubles first round.
Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis - Anirudh Chandrasekar-N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola-Pradip Khadka of Nepal in men's doubles second round.
3:35 p.m.: Athletics - Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women's high jump final (medal event).
4:05 p.m.: Athletics - Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary in women's hammer throw final (medal event).
4:20 p.m.: Athletics - Pooja in women's 800m final (medal event).
4:35 p.m.: Athletics - Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m final (medal event).
4:45 p.m.: Athletics - Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in men's 5000m final (medal event).
5:18 p.m.: Athletics - India in 4 x 100m mixed relay final (medal event).
5:35 p.m.: Athletics - India in women's 4x400m relay final (medal event).
5:47 p.m.: Athletics - India in men's 4x400m relay final (medal event).
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- 28 Sept 2026, 07:18:39 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
To another action-packed day at the 2026 Asian Games. At the end of Day 10, India were placed 12th in the medal tally with 4 gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze. India won six medals yesterday, hopefully there will be a lot more today, especially some gold. Stay tuned with us all through the day to keep abreast of all the happenings.