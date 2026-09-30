Asian Games 2026 Day 12 LIVE: Archers aim for medal as they face tricky Korean test; Lovlina Borgohain in action later

Asian Games 2026 Day 12 LIVE: India enters Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026 with strong medal opportunities across multiple events. In compound archery, three Indian teams have reached the semifinals, aiming for podium finishes before noon. In boxing, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, and Kapil Pokhariya have already secured medals and will fight in their respective semifinal bouts. Another major highlight features the Indian women’s hockey team taking on South Korea in the semifinals. Additionally, golf and wrestling kick off their campaigns, while contenders in shooting, squash, track cycling, and canoe slalom continue their push for medals.