Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India chase medal rush with marathon, kabaddi finals and athletics in spotlight

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India return for another packed day at the Asian Games 2026 with the medal race gathering pace and several key events commanding attention on Day 8. Athletics will once again be central to India's campaign, with the marathon and a busy programme of track and field action, while the country's archers begin their push across the recurve and compound events. Badminton, boxing and hockey will add further intrigue as Indian athletes look to progress deeper into their respective competitions. With qualification rounds capable of quickly turning into medal opportunities and several disciplines entering decisive phases. Today promises another long and potentially rewarding day for the Indian contingent in Aichi-Nagoya.