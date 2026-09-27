Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 9: Priyanka, Manju eye early racewalk medals for India; Manu Bhaker in action later
Asian Games 2026 LIVE updates Day 9: India are set to begin their action with Priyanaka Goswami and Manju Rani in action in the women's marathon race walk final. Manu Bhaker will be the athlete to watch out for as she too eyes two medals.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE updates: Following a seven-medal haul that included two kabaddi golds, India enters Day 9 of the 2026 Asian Games on September 27 looking to maintain their winning momentum. The spotlight falls on squash, where India targets double gold as Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh face Malaysians Sivasangari Subramaniam and Ng Eain Yow in the women’s and men’s singles finals, respectively. Additionally, shooter Manu Bhaker will seek redemption in the 25m air pistol individual and team events after missing the podium in her 10m category.
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- 27 Sept 2026, 04:01:23 AM IST
Women's marathon race walk underway!
The women’s marathon race walk is now underway, with Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami representing India in the medal event. Both athletes will look to settle into the demanding race early and stay in contention as they chase a podium finish.
- 27 Sept 2026, 03:54:08 AM IST
Check India's Day 9 schedule!
Here is India's Day 9 schedule in Asian Games -
4:00 a.m.: Athletics - Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami in women's marathon race walk (medal event).
From 4:45 a.m. onwards - Archery: India's recurve, compound and mixed teams in action from round of 16 to quarterfinal games.
From 4:54 a.m. onwards: Surfing - Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats.
5:30 a.m.: Sepaktakraw - India vs South Korea in women's double Group B match.
6:10 a.m. Shooting: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precision.
6:30 a.m. Shooting: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj in men's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1).
6:30 a.m. Shooting: Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru in women's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1).
From 6:30 p.m. onwards - Kurash: Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal in women's 57kg and men's +90kg round of 32, 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final bouts.
7:00 a.m.: Badminton - Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly vs Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan in women's doubles quarterfinal.
7:38 a.m. - Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 110m hurdles heats.
8:10 a.m. - Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon discus throws.
8:20 a.m. - Fencing: India vs Indonesia in women's sabre round of 16 match.
8:35 a.m. onwards - Athletics: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha in men's 400m hurdles heats.
9:00 a.m - Badminton - Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchu in women's singles quarterfinal.
9:05 a.m.- Athletics: Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles heats.
9:15 a.m.- Athletics: Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump qualification A and B.
9:30 a.m. onwards - Sailing - Prince Noble and Manu Francis men's skiff; Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in women's skiff
9.30 am - Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei in women's singles quarterfinal
9:45 a.m.- Boxing: Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov of Tajikstan in men's 80kg quarterfinal.
9:50 a.m. - Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon pole vault.
10:00 a.m. - Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur in women's 69kg (medal event).
11:30 a.m.: Sepaktakraw - India vs Philippines in women's double Group B match.
12:30 p.m. Squash: Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in men's singles gold medal match.
12:30 p.m. Volleyball: India vs Vietnam in men's Pool C match.
13:30 p.m. Squash: Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in women's singles gold medal match.
2:00 p.m. Boxing: Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in women's 65kg quarterfinal.
2:45 p.m. Boxing: Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in men's 60kg quarterfinal.
3:30 p.m. - Hockey - India vs Singapore women's pool game.
3:35 p.m. - Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon javelin throw.
3:35 p.m. - Athletics: Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event).
3:45 p.m.- Boxing: Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep of Thailand in men's 90+kg quarterfinal.
3:55 p.m. - Athletics: Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m final (medal event).
4:05 p.m. - Athletics: Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (medal event).
4:15 p.m. - Athletics: Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in men's high jump final (medal event).
4:53 p.m. - Athletics: Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles (medal event).
5:06 p.m. onwards - Athletics: Mohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar in men's 800m heats.
5:40 p.m. - Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 1500m.
5:52 p.m. onwards - Athletics: Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event).
6:25 p.m. - Athletics: India in women's 4x100m relay heats.
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- 27 Sept 2026, 03:51:39 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live blog for Asian Games Day 9, as India look to add more medals to their tally in Japan today.