Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 9: Priyanka, Manju eye early racewalk medals for India; Manu Bhaker in action later

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE updates: Following a seven-medal haul that included two kabaddi golds, India enters Day 9 of the 2026 Asian Games on September 27 looking to maintain their winning momentum. The spotlight falls on squash, where India targets double gold as Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh face Malaysians Sivasangari Subramaniam and Ng Eain Yow in the women’s and men’s singles finals, respectively. Additionally, shooter Manu Bhaker will seek redemption in the 25m air pistol individual and team events after missing the podium in her 10m category.