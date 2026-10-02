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Asian Games 2026: Sujeet Kalkal wins gold in spectacular comeback victory

Sujeet Kalkal staged an incredible comeback to win the 65kg gold at the Asian Games, defeating Abdulmazhid Kudiev 10-9 after trailing 2-9.

Updated on: Oct 2, 2026, 16:24:09 IST
By Avishek Roy
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New Delhi: Sujeet Kalkal made a spectacular comeback from 2-9 down in a dramatic 65kg final against Abdulmazhid Kudiev to win 10-9 and clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games.

India’s Sujeet Kalkal after winning gold in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling at the Asian Games on Friday. (TV grab)
India’s Sujeet Kalkal after winning gold in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling at the Asian Games on Friday. (TV grab)

The Asian Championships gold medallist has been on fire since the start of 65kg competition. Sujeet beat two strong rivals—Japan’s Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka and Iran’s Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi—earlier in the day to enter the final.

In the final, Tajikistan’s Kudiev dominated the first period and went 9-2 up with takedowns and pushouts. Kudiev was quick with his leg attacks. In the second period, however, Sujeet was a different beast.

Fighting in a weight class where Bajrang Punia won a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, Sujeet has come into his own. He has been displaying his class at major championships and won gold at the Asian Championships earlier this year, giving an indication of things to come.

Still, he was facing the Japanese Olympic champion for the first time. Sujeet bounced back against Kiyooka too, winning 3-3 on criteria. Earlier, he defeated Iran’s Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi in the quarterfinal, winning by technical superiority without conceding a point. In his first bout, too, he dominated Afghanistan’s Sayed Omar Zazai by technical superiority.

His fast attacks stood out, which is something India’s foreign coach Shako Bentinidis has been working on with him. Shako, who guided Bajrang to that famous Asiad gold in 2018, where he beat Japan’s Daichi Takatani in the final, was in Sujeet’s corner in the final on Friday, and kept egging him on.

“He is a very good wrestler. He should be dominating opponents, but he is not attacking too much. He should attack more and he can attack. He has a good defence. Given his talent, he should be dominating,” Bentinidis had told HT before leaving for Japan.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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