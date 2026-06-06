New Delhi, Asian Games compound team event gold winner archer Prathamesh Jawkar has accepted a two-year ban for three whereabouts failures last year, the International Testing Agency said.

Asian Games compound team gold winner Prathamesh accepts 2-year ban for 3 whereabouts failures: ITA

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Prathamesh, a part of the 2022 Asian Games compound team gold winning trio that includes Ojas Pravin Deotale and Abhishek Verma, committed three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.

He was not named in the 12-member Indian archery squad for the Asian Games in Japan in September-October.

"The ITA reports that archer Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar has agreed to the consequences imposed for his ADRV under Article 2.4 of the WA anti-doping rules," the ITA, which looks after anti-doping-related matters on behalf of World Archery, said in a statement.

"...The athlete did not challenge the ADRV and agreed with the consequences proposed by the ITA. Accordingly, the case was resolved via an acceptance of consequences.

"The athlete's period of ineligibility is from 19 April 2026 until 18 April 2028. Additionally, all of the athlete's individual competitive results from 1 October 2025 onwards are disqualified including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes."

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{{^usCountry}} The decision can be challenged before the appeals division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the parties with a right of appeal in accordance with Article 13.2.3 of the World Archery anti-doping rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision can be challenged before the appeals division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the parties with a right of appeal in accordance with Article 13.2.3 of the World Archery anti-doping rules. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Athletes included in a Registered Testing Pool , such as Prathamesh, have the obligation to provide daily whereabouts as well as a specific daily 60-minute time slot where they will be available for testing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Athletes included in a Registered Testing Pool , such as Prathamesh, have the obligation to provide daily whereabouts as well as a specific daily 60-minute time slot where they will be available for testing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The purpose is to allow anti-doping organisations to locate athletes for unannounced out-of-competition testing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The purpose is to allow anti-doping organisations to locate athletes for unannounced out-of-competition testing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Any combination of three missed tests and/or filing failures committed within a twelve-month period amount to an ADRV as per article 2.4 of the WA anti-doping rules and World Anti-Doping Code. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Any combination of three missed tests and/or filing failures committed within a twelve-month period amount to an ADRV as per article 2.4 of the WA anti-doping rules and World Anti-Doping Code. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 22-year-old Prathamesh had also won a gold each in the individual and team event at the Shanghai and Paris World Cups respectively in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 22-year-old Prathamesh had also won a gold each in the individual and team event at the Shanghai and Paris World Cups respectively in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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