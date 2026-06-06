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Asian Games compound team gold winner Prathamesh accepts 2-year ban for 3 whereabouts failures: ITA

Asian Games compound team gold winner Prathamesh accepts 2-year ban for 3 whereabouts failures: ITA

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 04:21 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Asian Games compound team event gold winner archer Prathamesh Jawkar has accepted a two-year ban for three whereabouts failures last year, the International Testing Agency said.

Asian Games compound team gold winner Prathamesh accepts 2-year ban for 3 whereabouts failures: ITA

Prathamesh, a part of the 2022 Asian Games compound team gold winning trio that includes Ojas Pravin Deotale and Abhishek Verma, committed three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.

He was not named in the 12-member Indian archery squad for the Asian Games in Japan in September-October.

"The ITA reports that archer Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar has agreed to the consequences imposed for his ADRV under Article 2.4 of the WA anti-doping rules," the ITA, which looks after anti-doping-related matters on behalf of World Archery, said in a statement.

"...The athlete did not challenge the ADRV and agreed with the consequences proposed by the ITA. Accordingly, the case was resolved via an acceptance of consequences.

"The athlete's period of ineligibility is from 19 April 2026 until 18 April 2028. Additionally, all of the athlete's individual competitive results from 1 October 2025 onwards are disqualified including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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