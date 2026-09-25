Asian Games: Dominant Suruchi-Kamaljeet win mixed team gold

India's under-par campaign at the ongoing Asian Games got a massive boost on Friday when the pistol shooting pair of Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet nailed the country's second gold medal. The gold also served as redemption for the shooting team, which has had an underwhelming campaign so far.

Suruchi Singh (L) and Kamaljeet. (Screengrab)

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The Indians shot 484.6, an Asian record, followed by Korea (478) and Iran (415.8).

The Suruchi-Kamaljeet pair led from start to finish. Although the Koreans crept up, the Indians maintained their calm and kept nailing the high 10s.

Deep Dive What score did Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet achieve to win the gold medal in the mixed team event? Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet scored 484.6, setting an Asian record to win the gold medal in the mixed team event. How did India maintain its lead during the final of the 10m air pistol mixed team event? India maintained its lead by consistently scoring high 10s and building an early advantage, holding a 5.8-point lead over Indonesia as the final progressed. Why was the gold medal important for India's shooting team at the Asian Games? The gold medal was crucial as it marked redemption for the shooting team, which had underperformed prior to this event, missing out on medals in earlier competitions.

India built an early lead with both Suruchi and Kamaljeet regularly finding the inner rings. The duo led the second-placed South Korea by 4.9 points after the first series, an advantage that proved to be the springboard of their success. The Koreans began to catch up in the second series and reduced the gap to 1.2 points.

However, as the final wore on, the Indians kept increasing the gap. After the first elimination on the 18th shot where Indonesia crashed out in fourth, the Indians had opened a massive 5.8-point lead over the field. The gap swelled to 7.1 two shots later. Going into the final two shots of the match, the Indians held a 7.2-point advantage over the Koreans.

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{{^usCountry}} Suruchi shot a 10.5 in the penultimate shot while Kamaljeet hit 9.5, but the Indians still led by 6.2 points. The result all but sealed, Suruchi ended the memorable final with a 10.8 as India finally secured their first shooting gold of this Asian Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suruchi shot a 10.5 in the penultimate shot while Kamaljeet hit 9.5, but the Indians still led by 6.2 points. The result all but sealed, Suruchi ended the memorable final with a 10.8 as India finally secured their first shooting gold of this Asian Games. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, the Indian pair entered the four-team final after topping qualification with 587 points, equaling the Asian record in qualification. Iran were next with 584 followed by South Korean pair that shot 582. Indonesia were the last to qualify with 580.

The medal came as a redemption of sorts for the pistol team, which has had an underwhelming run thus far. The star-studded team of Esha Singh, Suruchi Phogat and Manu Bhaker returned empty-handed while none of Kedarling Uchaganve, Aakash Bhardwaj or Kamaljeet could make the finals.