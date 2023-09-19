Asian Games: Indian wrestling seeks a reset in Hangzhou

Among women, Phogat’s absence -- she is the only Indian woman to have won wrestling gold at the Asian Games across all three weight categories -- presents an opportunity for Antim Panghal, who remains a strong contender in the division. Panghal is in the middle of a hectic season, where she has been competing relentlessly since winning the Asiad trials. She headed to the World Championships trials soon after returning from winning the junior world championships for a second successive year, and will head to Hangzhou soon after competing at the senior Worlds in Belgrade, where Olympic quotas will be up for grabs.

Another Chhatrasal trainee Deepak Punia (86kg) will be a strong contender, though he will face a stiff challenge from Iranian heavyweights. Punia hardly has any challenge at domestic well, but heavier weight divisions have long been a problem area for Indias.

An attacking and crafty wrestler, Aman has eased into the senior circuit after following his U-23 gold from 2022 with a title at the Asian Championships. Coaches at the famed Chhatrasal Stadium, the nursery for freestyle wrestling in the capital that has groomed top wrestlers like Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya, talk highly of Aman, they are also aware that the youngster is a work in progress. Still, Dahiya’s absence will give Aman a chance to test his skills against the Japanese and Korean wrestlers who are renowned as relentless attackers.

Vinesh Phogat (53kg) was accorded the same privilege at the expense of Antim Panghal, but her knee injury means the 19-year-old from Hisar who won the trials will go to the Games. Panghal had proved her credentials as a leading medal hope of India by winning her second under-20 World Championships title as well as breezing through the senior Worlds trials. Aman Sehrawat (57kg freestyle) is another youngster whose progress is being closely watched. Aman won a tough trials in Delhi where Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Ravi Dahiya – recovering after knee surgery -- lost to Maharashtra's Atish Todkar.

Defending champion Bajrang Punia (65kg) will be India’s biggest hope though his selection over the talented Vishal Kaliraman — the federation named Kaliraman standby despite winning the trial to accommodate Punia — has led to fierce criticism. Punia’s own preparations are sketchy – he last competed exactly a year ago at the World Championships.

Wrestling has been one of India's best-performing disciplines at the Games — the 59 medals put India seventh on the all-time list. After athletics (254 medals), it is India's most productive sport at continental level. India have built a proud track record by winning medals in the last four Olympics after Sushil Kumar landed a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games. In Hangzhou though, a team short of mental and technical preparation may face a reality check. There hasn't been a proper national camp this year, and a headless WFI – it is suspended by the world body following the delay in holding election has left the fate of young wrestlers hanging in the balance.

The hopes of India’s performance in wrestling will thus be tempered. The 18-member squad will kick off its Asiad campaign in Hangzhou on October 4.

Nine months since the first day of protest, the impasse is far from over. Singh — his tenure ended in May after three four-year terms — is out of the electoral process but the much-anticipated WFI polls are yet to take place to elect a new body. The polls have been stayed by the Punjab and Haryana high court while a controversial selection process for the Asian Games has caused much heartburn among junior wrestlers. The Delhi Police, following instruction by the Supreme Court, filed a first information report (FIR) and a city court is hearing the harassment case after a chargesheet was filed before it.

The Indian wrestling’s state of affairs is an open secret. The year began with the country's elite wrestlers — Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat — beginning a sit-in protest on a sunny January afternoon after levelling accusations of sexual harassment against then WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a sixth term BJP from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh who had run the federation with an iron fist for 12 years.

Even by its volatile standards, Indian wrestling is enduring a tumultuous phase. Resigned nods and sly smirks are how Indian wrestlers and officials — those in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)’s ad-hoc committee running the sport or officials of the erstwhile Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) — react each time the present and future of Indian wrestling is brought up. It’s a tricky topic to broach for the analysis and commentary differs dramatically, depending on which side one is speaking to. But what is accepted without doubt or denial by all sides is that Indian wrestling is in the doldrums and even a rich haul in the Hangzhou Asian Games may not be enough to lift the gloom.

An Asian Games gold, albeit taxing, will be a perfect season finale for the Hisar wrestler and may offer a much-needed calm to the beleaguered wrestling team