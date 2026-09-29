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Asian Games: Nerveless Neeru traps gold with Asian record

Neeru Dhanda makes history as the first Indian woman to win individual gold in trap shooting at the Asian Games, setting a new Asian record.

Updated on: Sep 29, 2026, 11:44:20 IST
By Shantanu Srivastava
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New Delhi: Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games with a superb show in the trap final on Tuesday. The 26-year-old from Jind in Haryana shot 28 out of a possible 30 hits to smash the Asian record — the previous mark stood at 24 — at the General Shooting Gallery in Aichi to claim the top finish.

Neeru Dhanda in action. (Screengrab)
Neeru Dhanda in action. (Screengrab)

China’s Sun Yunong was next with 26 shots while Kuwait’s Abdulmalik Hajar took bronze with 21 in the eight-shooter final.

The gold also makes Neeru only the second individual gold medallist in trap shooting for India in Asian Games history, behind the late Randhir Singh’s gold at the 1978 Games in Bangkok.

Deep Dive

What achievement did Neeru Dhanda accomplish at the 2026 Asian Games?

Neeru Dhanda made history by winning India's first individual gold medal in the women's trap shooting event at the 2026 Asian Games, scoring 28 out of 30 and setting an Asian record.

How did Neeru Dhanda perform leading up to her gold medal win?

Neeru Dhanda qualified with a score of 118, which was a record for the qualification round, and maintained her dominance throughout the final by leading from start to finish.

Why is Neeru Dhanda's gold medal significant for Indian women's trap shooting?

Neeru's gold medal is significant as it marks the first individual victory for an Indian woman in the women's trap event at the Asian Games, breaking a historical barrier that had previously only been achieved by male shooters.
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Manavjit Singh Sandhu (Doha 2006) and Neeru’s cousin Lakshay Sheoran (Jakarta and Palembang 2018) won a silver medal each in trap shooting at the Asian Games, while Kynan Chenai shot a bronze in the previous edition.

Neeru was consistency personified in the final and led from start to finish. She shot four perfect series out of six and never conceded the advantage.

Her medal, however, isn’t a complete surprise as Neeru went into the competition on the back of some fine form.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shantanu Srivastava

Shantanu Srivastava is an experienced sports journalist who has worked across print and digital media. He covers cricket and Olympic sports.

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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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