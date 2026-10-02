...
...
Next Story

Asian Games: Parveen Hooda completes golden redemption

The 26-year-old defeated the reigning 65kg Asian Championships gold medallist 3-2 in a high-octane final

Published on: Oct 2, 2026, 15:21:47 IST
By Shantanu Srivastava, New Delhi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Three years after she won a bronze medal at the Asian Games that was later struck off for a whereabouts failure, boxer Parveen Hooda redeemed herself by winning the 65kg gold medal at the Nishio Gymnasium in Aichi on Friday. The 26-year-old defeated reigning Asian Championships gold medallist from Chinese Taipei, Chen Nien-chin, in a split (3-2) verdict.

India's Parveen Hooda (L) won gold on Friday. (PTI)
India's Parveen Hooda (L) won gold on Friday. (PTI)

The result made her only the third Indian woman after Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain to win an Asian Games gold. While Mary Kom won her gold in 2014, Lovlina's 75kg gold came just a few hours before Parveen took the ring.

The face-off against the Paris Olympics bronze medallist was not expected to be easy, and Chen tested Parveen in every aspect. More than once in their exchanges, Parveen was pushed to the ropes or in the corner, but her nimble footwork and relentless offensive game extricated her. Besides her indefatigable spirit, what stood out was Parveen's accuracy. Not afraid to take punches, she repeatedly went in searching for an opening. Chen's guard was tough to breach, but Lovlina's razor-sharp left jab found a way more than once.

Deep Dive

What were the circumstances surrounding Parveen Hooda's previous medal at the Asian Games?

Parveen Hooda originally won a bronze medal at the Asian Games three years ago, but it was later disqualified due to a whereabouts failure.

How did Lovlina Borgohain perform in the Asian Games final compared to her previous competitions?

Lovlina Borgohain won her first Asian Games gold by defeating China's Bao Ziyi with a unanimous decision, improving upon her silver medal from the previous edition.

What strategies did Parveen Hooda use to secure her victory in the Asian Games final?

Parveen Hooda showcased nimble footwork and a relentless offensive approach, effectively using her right jab and left punches to secure a split decision victory.
Powered ByAsk HT

The final round went decisively Parveen's way, the Indian pugilist finding enough reserves to dig deep and do enough to impress three of the five judges. That was enough for Parveen to complete a 3-2 win and a redemption worth remembering.

The two boxers hugged each other in mutual admiration, fully aware that they had produced a final worthy of the stage.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shantanu Srivastava

Shantanu Srivastava is an experienced sports journalist who has worked across print and digital media. He covers cricket and Olympic sports.

gold medalasian gamesboxer
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/Asian Games: Parveen Hooda completes golden redemption
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks