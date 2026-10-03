Asian Games: Pranavi claims historic women’s golf gold

New Delhi: Pranavi Urs prevailed in a nail-biting fight to the finish to claim India’s first-ever Asian Games gold medal in golf on Saturday, beating her nearest challengers Singapore’s Shannon Tan and China’s Yin Ruaning by a solitary shot at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in golf. (File image)

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Pranavi carded 15-under 265 to take gold while Tan and Yin ended with 14-under each.

Leading by one shot entering the final hole, Pranavi needed to save par on the 18th to confirm gold. That happened after her tee shot went a little wayward and required a precise second shot from outside the fairway.

Pranavi rose to the challenge, landed it on the green, and then took two putts to clinch the historic medal. It’s a step up from Aditi Ashok’s silver medal from the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where the Indian entered the final day with a sizeable lead but couldn’t maintain it.

Pranavi avoided such misfortune; she recovered from a triple bogey on the par-4 third to nail three birdies — on the 6th, 10th, and 13th holes — and made par on the rest.

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{{^usCountry}} Singapore’s Shannon Tan stayed close all day with six birdies and two early bogeys while China’s Yin was crestfallen after a lip-out for birdie on the 18th. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singapore’s Shannon Tan stayed close all day with six birdies and two early bogeys while China’s Yin was crestfallen after a lip-out for birdie on the 18th. {{/usCountry}}

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India also took the women’s team silver with the trio of Pranavi, Disksha Dagar and Aditi finishing at 14-under behind China, which carded 22-under.

Speaking on Pranavi’s win, PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl said, “Pranavi Urs has delivered a remarkable performance at the Asian Games, and her historic gold medal is a proud moment for Indian golf. Her composure, consistency and belief throughout the competition have been truly impressive. Equally, the women’s team silver medal is a testament to the depth and growing strength of women’s golf in India. We are delighted to see Pranavi, Aditi and Diksha perform on such a prestigious stage and put Indian golf firmly in the spotlight. Their achievements will inspire the next generation of Indian golfers. We at the DP World PGTI extend our heartiest congratulations to Pranavi and the Indian women’s team on this memorable success.”